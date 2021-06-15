India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2022 qualifier: How to watch live stream

While the footballing world is currently focussing on the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament , the Indian national team will be fighting for a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup against Afghanistan today.

India face Afghanistan in their final Group E match of the World Cup qualifiers. While India are already out from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a win or a draw today will ensure that they will advance to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Currently sitting third in the table, a loss will mean India will drop to the fourth or fifth position and will have to go through a play-off round to qualify.

India’s current form is better than Afghanistan’s, coming from an easy 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in the last round, thanks to two clinical finishes from captain Sunil Chhetri. The winner will secure the third spot, but the final standings will have to wait till Bangladesh face Oman later today in the final fixture of the round.

You can watch the highlights of the last match below:

A brace to remember from Sunil Chhetri against Bangladesh!

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live stream

The India vs Afghanistan 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier football match will be played inside a bio-bubble at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The game will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) on June 15.

Indians can follow the live stream on Disney+ Hotstar with the VIP subscription, which costs Rs 399 a year or the Premium subscription that costs Rs 299 monthly or Rs 1,499 annually. Jio users will also be able to follow the match on Jio TV as well.

Cable subscribers can follow India’s football match today on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 for English commentary, Star Sports 1 for Hindi, and in regional languages on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

