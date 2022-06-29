Vi expands caller tunes library and updates pricing - Here's how to set yours

Smartphone users in India have been using caller tunes for years. Every telecom operator has a library of songs that can be used to replace the traditional calling tone. And Vi has announced that they’ve expanded its library of caller tunes for its customers in India. The new collection of tracks can be browsed through the Vi app on Android and iOS devices.

The caller tunes package is available at Rs 69 for the monthly plan. However, Vi is also offering users the option of subscribing at a monthly rate of Rs 49, Rs 99 for the quarterly plan and Rs 249 for the annual package. These plans provide the additional feature of unlimited song downloads as well. The plans are also applicable for prepaid and postpaid customers.

Vi India has updated its selection of caller tune tracks to now include songs from more than 20 languages across genres like romance, devotional, melody, comedy, folk, classical, regional and inspirational just to name a few. This is also in addition to the ad-free music service that Vi provides for its customers.

How to set your caller tune on Vi

Other competing telecom companies do provide caller tune services as well. Airtel provides its Hellotunes too, but these are clubbed with their plans. If you’re looking to activate the service for your phone number too, then here’s how you can select your favourite track as the caller tune.

