Getting a lot of spam calls? Here's how you can get rid of them

There’s no denying that everyone has been in a situation where you keep getting spam calls, SMS and emails . No matter how many times you ignore the notification from the Truecaller ID, it can get a bit too much to handle for some. In the case of iPhone users, Truecaller’s caller ID feature is a hit and miss most often. It often shows who is calling after the call ends. If the caller ID is identified before the call is placed, it does send out a notification for the same.

However, it can become a bit repetitive to see who is calling and then decline the call. Android and iOS devices have options that allow you to block unwanted calls or spam. While a few Android smartphones create their calling apps, the majority of the devices now come with Google’s stock calling app.

In this guide, we’ll be covering two aspects - how to use Google’s spam filtering feature and how to block calls from unidentified numbers. In the latter section, we’ll also tell you how you can add numbers manually as well. We will be guiding iPhone users differently in a later part of this guide.

How to turn on Spam filter?

Google’s Phone is installed as the default calling app on most Android smartphones these days. Be it a budget, mid-range or flagship smartphone, the experience of spam calls is the same. And the steps in this guide to reduce these calls are no different. But, these are specifically for the Google Phone app only. Steps for calling apps designed by the phone manufacturer will differ.

Open the Phone app Select the three dots at the top-right corner and open ‘Settings’ Under ‘Assistive’, you’ll see ‘Caller ID and spam’ Turn on the toggle for ‘See caller ID and spam ID’ Next, you will also have to turn on the toggle for ‘Filter spam calls’

How to block unwanted calls?

While there are ways to identify some of these calls, you might be looking to block numbers permanently. Or you might get a call from a number that was not marked as spam. There are two ways of doing this. One way is to go to your list of recent calls and hold down the number you want to block. Once the options are displayed, select ‘Block/report junk’.

The other way is to head over to the settings page.

Select ‘Blocked numbers’ Turn on the toggle corresponding to ‘Unknown’ You can also add a number manually by clicking on ‘Add a number’ and entering the number you want to block.

How to block calls on iPhone?

Blocking calls on iPhone is pretty straightforward. The company doesn't have the extensive list as much as Google does, so you'll be relying on third-party apps like Truecaller to identify spam calls.

Open the 'Settings' app Scroll down to the 'Phone' section Turning on 'Silence Unknown callers' is the simplest way to avoid spam calls, But, unfortunately, there are chances you might miss the call from others as well. To resolve that, you can turn on all the Truecaller options under 'Call Blocking & Identification'

The second step is entirely up to you whether you want to use the feature or not. If you've installed Truecaller and enabled its feature, you can block calls directly after they are identified. The app will automatically the number to your blocked numbers list for you.