NHL live stream: how to watch every 19-20 season hockey game online from anywhere

The waiting is over and the NHL is back. The 2019-2020 regular season is already in full flow and we’re here to make sure you catch all 82 games before the Stanley Cup Playoffs with an NHL live stream from wherever on Earth you are.

This season we’ll also get to see three outdoor hockey games with the fifth Heritage Classic taking place on October 26, the Winter Classic being held on January 1 and the Stadium Series set to be held on February 15.

Last year the St Louis Blues made NHL history when they won their first ever Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a best of seven series. In the team’s 52 year history, the Blues have made it to the Stanley Cup finals four times but last season marked the first time they’ve walked away as champions. Will the Bruins be out to seek their revenge this season or could the Blues do the (slightly less) impossible and go all the way again this year?

The 2019-2020 NHL season, which is the league’s 103rd season, is already stacked up to be action packed and lucky for you we’ll show you how to live stream all 82 regular season games, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and even this year’s Stanley Cup Finals no matter where you are in the world. Keep reading to find out the best ways to stream NHL on your television and on all your favorite streaming devices.

How to stream NHL live online with NHL.tv

Watching NHL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services available today. However, the league also has its own streaming service called NHL.tv which allows die-hard hockey fans to watch every game. Just like other modern streaming services, there are also NHL.tv apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Xbox and Playstation.

But there is a catch...the $115.99 Single Team Pass or the $144.99 All Access Pass only allow you to watch out-of-market games live as they happen. This means that if you’re favorite local team is playing, the game will be blacked out and you’ll only be able to watch a rerun after all the action has happened.

If you’re a big fan of an out of state team or follow multiple teams, then NHL.tv might be for you. However, if your favorite hockey team plays for the city where you live, then you might be better off with another streaming service. Thankfully, we’ve listed our favorite hockey streaming services below to make things easier for you.

Live stream NHL during blackout games and outside the country

If a game is not playing locally due to an NHL blackout or you’re wanting to watch your NHL.tv subscription from outside your country (maybe you’re away on business or on holiday?), then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks.

A VPN is ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available:

1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 49% off the usual price when you sign up for a year - plus you'll get 3 months extra FREE as well 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching hockey abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

How to watch NHL on TV in the US

If you plan on watching your favorite hockey team on television in the US this season, then you’ll need a cable subscription that gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, Fox Sports and the NHL Network as the broadcasting rights have been split between all of these networks.

Alternatively, with an indoor TV antenna , you will be able to watch the games shown on NBC but as the NHL’s coverage is split across several networks, you’ll be missing out on a lot of this season’s games.

If you’re a cord cutter or don’t like the restrictions of NHL.tv, then one of these alternatives may be a better fit:

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey.

$44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey. Playstation Vue starting at $49.99 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but once again not NHL Network. However, there is a 5-day free trial available.

starting at $49.99 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but once again not NHL Network. However, there is a 5-day free trial available. AT&T TV NOW $50 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn’t include the NHL Network. You can stream content on two screens simultaneously (or pay $5 extra to do so on three screens) and with the AT&T TV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. The service also lets you record 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of AT&T TV Now’s packages first.

$50 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn’t include the NHL Network. You can stream content on two screens simultaneously (or pay $5 extra to do so on three screens) and with the AT&T TV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. The service also lets you record 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of AT&T TV Now’s packages first. Sling TV $15 for the first month - Sling TV's Blue package gives you access to NBC, NBCSN and USA though you’ll have to add the $5 News Extra and $10 Sports Extra packages to your subscription to watch games on CNBC and the NHL Network. After your first month, the service’s price also increases to $25 per month

$15 for the first month - Sling TV's Blue package gives you access to NBC, NBCSN and USA though you’ll have to add the $5 News Extra and $10 Sports Extra packages to your subscription to watch games on CNBC and the NHL Network. After your first month, the service’s price also increases to $25 per month fuboTV $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

$54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service. YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 7-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch and live stream the NHL in Canada

Hockey fans in Canada have plenty of options to watch the NHL on TV as Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, TSN and RDS will all be showing games this season. However, now that Rogers has the national television rights to the NHL in Canada, the network has made a deal with CBC to license the Hockey Night in Canada brand to continue to show the network’s traditional Saturday night games. Hockey Night in Canada games will now air nationally on TV across CBC, City and Sportsnet. Sportsnet will also air Rogers Hometown Hockey on Sundays and Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey.

For those looking to stream this season’s NHL games online, Sportsnet has its own streaming service called SN Now which costs $249.99. While its annual price is a bit on the higher side, the service isn’t subject to regional blackouts. There is also a monthly pass available for just $19.99 but while you may save a bit compared to the annual price, unfortunately regional blackouts do apply.

Alternatively, you can also subscribe to NHL Live for $199.99 to watch over 1,000 national and out of market games including all outdoor games, the NHL All Star Game and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, there are blackout restrictions for in-market games which last 48 hours after each game and the service does renew automatically so you will need to remember to cancel it if you don’t want to continue using the service next season.

How to stream NHL live in the UK

Unfortunately for hockey fans in the UK, there are no regular TV channels like BBC or Sky that show NHL games. However, Premier Sports and its sister channel FreeSports, will show up to 15 games per week exclusively.

NHL.tv is available in the UK but games selected by Premier Sports for live coverage won’t be available through the league’s own service until 24 hours later. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month.

How to watch the NHL in Australia

Australian hockey fans have a few options to follow the NHL this year. If you’re already a Foxtel subscriber, you’ll need to add the premium Sports Pack for an additional $29 per month to your subscription to watch this season’s hockey games. Alternatively, you can watch NHL coverage with Foxtel Now but once again you’ll have to add the Sports Pack to your subscription but since it is a Premium Pack, you will also need the Essentials Pack to gain access to it bringing your total cost to $54 per month.

The over-the-top service Kayo Sports is another option for watching the NHL in Australia this season as it gives you access to content from ESPN. This means you’ll be able to stream a minimum of three games per week during the regular season, rounds one and two of the playoffs, the Conference Finals and every game of the Stanley Cup finals. It costs between $25 and $35 depending on which package you choose but new customers will be able to test it out for themselves thanks to the service’s 14-day FREE TRIAL .