Milan-San Remo live stream 2022: how to watch Spring Classic cycling online from anywhere

The first Monument race of the season is upon us with the Milan-San Remo as a glittering field of cyclists head to Italy for this Spring Classic – the longest one-day race in road cycling. The 300km course this year sees the return of its famed mid-race Turchino climb and traditional coastal route after their exclusion for the past three years. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Milan-San Remo live stream and watch UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are right now.

Kicking off at the Vigorelli velodrome, the race will see the riders work their way through the course for the best part of seven hours, with the closing stages played out along an iconic 40km stretch along the Via Roma - one of the most exciting climaxes to any race on the tour.

No better example of that came with last year's race which saw Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) claim victory with a late attack coming off the Poggio. This year's start list boasts a host of top talent, with Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Pidcock, Sam Bennett, Wout van Aert, Caleb Ewan, and Tadej Pogačar all set to battle it out for the prestigious title.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Milan-San Remo live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch a FREE Milan-San Remo live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Milan-San Remo live stream in loads of countries.

Anyone in Italy can watch for free on RaiSport, cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza.

If you're a resident of Italy or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Milan-San Remo but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Milan-San Remo live stream from anywhere

2022 Milan-San Remo live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Milan-San Remo coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The racing begins at 8.50am GMT on Saturday morning. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Milan-San Remo with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. The start time Stateside is at a pretty unforgiving 4.50am EDT / 1.50am PDT for those who want to watch the action unfold live. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the Milan-San Remo 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Milan-San Remo Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. The race begins at 7.50pm AEDT on Saturday evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2022 Milan-San Remo: live stream cycling in Canada