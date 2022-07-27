How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 online: stream every episode from anywhere

Officers O’Leary and Minogue are hanging up their holsters as Wellington Paranormal begins its final season in the US. Yet they’ll be reading many more demons and Māori beasts their Miranda rights before their time is through. Below we explain how to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 online now from anywhere.

The first spin-off of the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows before it became a popular TV series, Wellington Paranormal is a horror-comedy mockumentary that follows dim-witted officers Minogue and O’Leary as they investigate supernatural activity in and around New Zealand’s capital.

Created by Paul Yates and Flight of the Conchords star Jermaine Clement, the deadpan police duo have found themselves responding to complaints about pet-gobbling werewolves, sewer-swelling fatbergs, and Māori sea monsters, while also confronting alien clones and their own general incompetence.

Season 4 sees the welcome return of their long-suffering sergeant (played by Maaka Pohatu) and the promotion of Thomas Sainsbury to the main cast as Constable Parker, when they'll all become embroiled in a hilarious new batch of paranormal problems.

Expect a poltergeist that messes with police maps, a leather jacket that renders its wearer ineffably cool, and some 1990s time travel for good measure. Read on and we’ll explain how to watch Wellington Paranormal online from anywhere.

How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) The final season of Wellington Paranormal aired earlier this year in Australia, where all six episodes are now available to stream on SBS On Demand. (opens in new tab) All you need to do is create a FREE account by entering your name, email address, DOB and gender. Then you can go right ahead and stream all content on the network’s VOD platform, and that includes every season of Wellington Paranormal. Out of the country? A VPN (opens in new tab) will let you connect to your services back home by altering your IP address. That way you can stream all your favorite shows no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 online from outside your country

Out of the country and want to binge watch Wellington Paranormal? If so, you’re likely to find that the content you usually watch at home is geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, there is a very simple solution to this - a VPN. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred streaming service and watch episodes of your favorite shows from anywhere.

How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 free in the US

(opens in new tab) New episodes of Washington Paranormal will broadcast weekly from Wednesday, July 27 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) on The CW (opens in new tab)channel for those with cable. Meanwhile, cord-cutters can watch the channel online through an OTT service like Hulu (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab). If you can wait a week, you could watch Wellington Paranormal absolutely FREE (with ads) when the next episode has broadcast via The CW website (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? Watch Wellington Paranormal using a VPN (opens in new tab) Brand new episodes will be added simultaneously to HBO Max (opens in new tab) too, dropping weekly from July 28 until September 1. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and fancy giving it a whirl, there are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound.

How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Crave currently has every episode of this mockumentary horror series available to stream. An entry-level plan costs just CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. Although even better is that new members get a 7-Day Free Trial before having to pay a thing.

How to watch Wellington Paranormal season 4 online FREE in the UK