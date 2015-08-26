How to create the perfect home cinema setup

A projector is by far the best-value way of getting 50-inch+ images

The projector is the most important part of a home cinema, since it's this that helps you go way beyond the size of a TV – and create a picture as big as 150 inches in diameter.

Aside from a couple of very pricey Ultra HD 4K options, Full HD models dominate, and start at around £600.

Film fans planning to watch only in a blackout need not worry much about brightness, but for sports fans the lunchtime kick-off means looking for a projector that offers at least 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.

However, make sure you buy a home cinema-centric model, rather than one meant for business presentations. The giveaway is on the back: if there are a rash of VGA, audio and composite video ins and outs, avoid it – all you're really looking for is a couple of HDMI inputs.

Note that projectors boasting a 3D-ready spec almost always require an additional purchase of transmitter and 3D glasses.

Look for zoom and lens shift specs, too. The biggest problem with a projector is achieving a dead straight-on image within the confines of a projector screen, but this can be overcome easily if you choose a product with decent optical zoom (1.5x will probably do) and both vertical and horizontal lens shift.