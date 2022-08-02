Now is the worst time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, or Galaxy Watch 4

I’ve you’re considering buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then, well, don’t. At least not right now.

These are broadly all fantastic devices – in our review we had some qualms about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, awarding it 3.5 stars, but these other gadgets all achieved at least 4-star reviews, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 getting 4.5 stars. So they come highly recommended, but now is the absolute worst time to buy any of them.

That’s because successors to all of these devices are expected to land at a Samsung event on August 10. In fact, through teasers Samsung has all but confirmed that we’ll see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on that date.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line looks slightly less certain, but it’s been extensively leaked, with rumors pointing to an August 10 announcement. Plus, this would be almost exactly a year after the Galaxy Watch 4 line arrived, so we’d be very surprised if the Watch 5 wasn’t also in attendance on August 10.

Big upgrades are expected

So if you’re considering any of the current models, we’d strongly advise waiting just a little bit longer to see if any of the upcoming editions appeal more, since they’re sure to be upgrades.

In fact, we already have a good idea of many of the specs and features these devices might offer. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, leaks and rumors suggest it will have roughly the same screen sizes as its predecessor, along with a similar design, but a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a slot for its S Pen stylus, and upgraded cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly also use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset (which is the best current option for Android phones), and it’s also said to have a bigger battery, an improved hinge, and possibly better cameras than its predecessor. Though the screens and overall design might be similar.

The Watch 5 Pro could fix the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's biggest problem (Image credit: Future)

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which could have a bigger battery and much faster charging than the Galaxy Watch 4.

There’s reportedly not going to be a Watch 5 Classic, with the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro taking its place, but this could see even greater battery improvements – and they’re much needed, as we were disappointed with the life of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Less promisingly though this wearable will reportedly lack its predecessor’s rotating bezel.

Still, overall these gadgets all sound like big upgrades on the current models, so with so little time until they launch, they’re worth holding out for.

That said, rumors also suggest they might be more expensive, so if money is an issue, then you might still want to buy one of the current models. But even then, it’s still worth waiting.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a fantastic phone, and it might soon have a fantastic price (Image credit: Future)

Prices will fall further

All of these upcoming devices are premium products and they’re sure to have prices to match. Even if they don’t see a price rise (though many of them might) they’ll likely cost more than you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic for, since those have been out for almost a year and are often sold at a discount.

So if money is limited or you’re not sold on the rumored upgrades then you might be considering buying one of these existing models anyway. But if you wait until the new versions are announced, then you should be able to get them for less, as prices are sure to drop further once these are no longer the latest models.

So unless you see a remarkably good deal, we really can’t recommend buying any of these devices just yet. Even if your current phone is broken, you’re likely better off buying something super cheap to tide you over for a few weeks and then assessing your options.

Once the new models are on the market, these older Samsung phones and watches could be worth considering again, but for now they’re really not.