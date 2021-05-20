Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G now available for Rs 41,999 in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, arguably the best value for money Samsung flagship device is now available for Rs 41,999 on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G version was launched just a couple of months ago for Rs 47,999 in India. And, now thanks to the deal, you can grab the device for Rs 6,000 less. Unlike most deals, the current deal on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is not a price drop or card discount, instead, it is a coupon discount. The discount is applicable to all the users across the Amazon app and website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 41,999, which is a Rs 6,000 flat off compared to the launch price. The device is available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, and Cloud Lavender colour options.

During the time of writing this article, the Cloud Lavender colour option is available for just Rs 38,999 with the coupon. Additionally, you can also avail 10% discount with SBI credit card. However, due to some restrictions in some states, the availability of the phone might be affected.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset which also comes with a Snapdragon X55 modem that offers 5G capability. It is available in one variant with 8GB and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter housed inside the Infinity-O cutout.

The Galaxy S20 FE packs in a 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging support and you also get wireless charging and USB PD standard support. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box. You also get an optical fingerprint scanner and IP68 water-resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the only flagship smartphone in India from Samsung to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset in the current gen. While phones such as the Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 series are great flagship phones, they're still out of reach for many. But, with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, we can easily recommend this phone to anyone who's looking for a Samsung-made flagship phone with not many compromises.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE images

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

