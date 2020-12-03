Jabra Elite 65t gets huge discount in India - we think it is a great deal

If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, then the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are the way to go. Normally retailing around Rs. 12,000, these earbuds are available for purchase at an unbelievable price of Rs. 3999 on Amazon while selling for Rs. 4999 on Flipkart making them easily the best TWS under Rs. 5000 by a fair margin.

At this price point, the Jabra Elite 65t is a truly killer deal since not often do you get such high-quality products at a throwaway price. In fact, Luis Leong while reviewing these earbuds on TechRadar states, “ If you want a pair of high quality truly wireless earbuds that aren’t the Apple AirPods, then the Jabra Elite 65t should be at the top of your list.

These TWS earbuds come in a compact in-ear design offering un-matchable performance even after a year of its launch. While the buds themselves have a rather distinct yet mature look and surely look different in the market crowded with Apple AirPods look alike and wannabes.

In terms of performance, these earbuds are smart enough to automatically switch between mono and stereo when you use a single earbud to answer calls or when plug-in both the buds to listen to music. The Jabra Elite 65t offers a balanced sound output which can be further customized as per your preference with the help of a bundled app.

The buds themselves offer up to 5 hours of battery life, that can be extended in case you listen to music on slightly lower than max volume, while the charging case can top-up the case a couple of times which means that you can get up to 15 hours of playback time.

That said, since these buds were launched last year, they still come with a Micro-USB charging slot rather than a universal Type C port. Though at the regular price, you’d expect the buds to come with ANC, however, since these are in-ear types you won’t miss ANC that much, in case you manage to fit the buds snuggly in your ears.

