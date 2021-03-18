Honor Watch ES price in India down to Rs 4,999

Honor Watch ES, one of the best budget fitness trackers is now available for under Rs 5,000 in India. The Honor Watch ES was launched in India back in October along with the Honor Watch GS Pro.

Initially, the Honor Watch ES was priced at Rs 7,499, the Honor Watch ES is now available for Rs 4,999 on Amazon as well as Flipkart. It is available in two colour options - Meteorite Black and Coral Pink.

Honor Watch ES price and availability

Buy Honor Watch ES on Amazon | Flipkart Rs 4,999View Deal

The Honor Watch ES is also one of our top recommendations for smartwatches under Rs 10,000. With the new pricing, the Honor Watch ES is even more attractive for what it offers for Rs 4,999. If you are looking for a great fitness tracker that also offers guided exercises, the Honor Watch ES is your best choice under Rs 5,000.

Also, this is not a limited-time deal, it looks like the price drop is permanent.

Honor Watch ES specs and features

The Honor Watch ES is a fitness tracker in a smartwatch body and tries to bring the best of both worlds. The Honor Watch ES has a rectangular screen with 1.64-inch AMOLED panel which is great and has good readability even outdoors. The straps are interchangeable and can be swapped with any other.

The key highlight of the Honor Watch ES is the animated guided workout modes which will be your personal digital assistant. It has 12 courses which span over 120 minutes. Beyond the Fitness courses, there are 95 different exercise modes, ranging from Outdoor run and Indoor cycle to niche options like Free sparring and Jazz dance, and some really niche ones, like Parachuting.

There’s connected GPS in the Honor Watch ES, so when the device is paired with your phone it can chart your location. It can also monitor your the sleep, heart rate, SpO2, and stress.

The Honor Watch ES will last you a week on a full charge and also supports fast charger which takes the battery from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. The companion Huawei Health app is user friendly, feature-packed, and is useful to check the detailed workout or any other stats.

The watch is also capable of showing you your phone’s notifications, but you won’t be able to respond to notifications, and there are no third-party apps for texting or sending messages. There are a few features like weather info, music control and a various stopwatch and timer modes.

Honor Watch ES Pictures

