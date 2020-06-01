Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: The best tech deals for June

The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale is here, offering some of the best and regular deals on a lot of products. To help you make the most of it, here are some of the best tech deals to consider.

Held on the first three days of every month, the Flipkart Flipstart Days sale offers electronics and accessories at up to 80% off their usual price. This includes smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and also home appliances. It is also the launchpad for many new products that will go on sale for the first time. As a part of the sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. However, the max discount is capped to Rs 750 here.

For the month of June, offers are primarily around tech essentials, as India is slowly reopening and getting ready for the new normal. We also expect a lot more consumer electronics in the next sale as many products have not been able to fully launch or be available.

Smartphones

Notable smartphone deals include the popular Realme 5 Pro at Rs 1,000 off its usual price, and is now available at Rs 13,999 for the base variant. Motorola's recent flagships are also heavily discounted. The Moto Edge Plus can be bought at a discount of Rs 7,500 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards on EMI transactions, at an effective price of Rs 67,499. Similarly, the foldable Moto Razr is subject to a flat Rs 10,000 discount with Citi Bank cards.

Smart TVs

Although there are not much of a discount or price drop on the Smart TVs, with the ICICI bank credit card offer, you can grab one for a good price. The iFFALCON K31 series, one of the most affordable 4K TV series starts at Rs 20,999.

Xiaomi's Mi TV series offers great value for money. The series consists of HD, FHD, and 4K smart TVs and all of them run on Android TV OS based on Xiaomi's patch wall UI. Mi TVs starts at ar Rs 12,499.

VU smart TVs starts at Rs 11,499 and goes all the up to Rs 2,69,999 for the 86-inch 4K TV. The company also are one of the best budget TVs in India. Some of the VU TVs come with a dedicated cricket mode, which is specially made for India.

Wearables

Fossil Sport Wear OS | Rs 9,995 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Cheapest Wear OS watch in India



Apple's latest Series 5 watch starts at Rs 40,999 and if you are looking for some of the cheaper alternatives, you can get the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Magic Watch which are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. The ICICI credit card discount is applicable on all the mentioned smartwatches.

Laptops and other electronics

The new Realme power bank 2 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 999. Also, for the first time OnePlus product is available on OnePlus Bullet wireless Z is available on Amazon for Rs 1,999.

As one can notice from the list, there are not many products that have a price cut or huge discounts but, if you own an ICICI credit card, you can take some advantage and get 10% instant discount. We can expect Flipkart to host a bigger and better sale with more good deals in the coming weeks as the lockdown is being relaxed countrywide. To check out all the other deals, you can visit the Flipkart Flipstart Days deals here.