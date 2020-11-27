Trending

Black Friday: Best deals on PC games in India

By

Games The Shop giveaways

Control
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Games the Shop has announced a Black Friday sales across digital PC games on the website. This includes popular PC titles from 2020 and previous years that including Control, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman, Mafia Definitive Edition, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more are currently selling at discounted prices. The last date of the Black Friday sale is December 3.

The list of discounts has some massive discounts that the platform is offering its customers. Some of these discounts go up to 90%, which is huge.

Games the Shop: Black Friday sale list

 Here are some of the best deals on Games The Shop: 

TitleDiscountMRP Discounted MRP
Alien Breed: Impact90%Rs 369Rs 37
Hitman Game of the Year Edition80%Rs 2,138Rs 428
Hitman: Absolution80%Rs 565Rs 113
BioShock : The Collection80%Rs 1,745Rs 349
Dishonored 280%Rs 2,670Rs 534
Kerbal Space Program75%Rs 849Rs 212
Sid Meier's Civilization VI75%Rs 2,499Rs 625
BioShock Infinite75%Rs 729Rs 182
Dishonored70%Rs 670Rs 201
Borderlands 367%Rs 2,990Rs 987
DOOM Eternal67%Rs 3,999Rs 1,320
Fallout 4 GOTY67%Rs 2,999Rs 990
Control - Ultimate Edition50%Rs 2,999Rs 1,500
Death Stranding50%Rs 3,999Rs 2,000
The Outer Worlds50%Rs 2,990Rs 1,495
GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION50%Rs 2,321Rs 1,161
No Man's Sky50%Rs 1,799Rs 900
NBA 2K2150%Rs 3,299Rs 1,650
GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle36%Rs 4,260Rs 2,726
Red Dead Redemption 233%Rs 3,199Rs 2,143
Mafia: Definitive Edition25%Rs 2,199Rs 1,649
Mafia: Trilogy25%Rs 3,299Rs 2,474

2020 has been a big year in terms of gaming, which has seen numbers grow at a frenetic pace due to people staying at home a lot more. Though the social distancing norms are getting relaxed with time, getting some of these games cheap now makes sense as we have a holiday season coming up in December too. 

With the delay in the release of the Sony PlayStation 5, the PC is always a viable platform for playing games. And these deals bring quite a few exciting topics to the forefront and at an affordable price. 