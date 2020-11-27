Black Friday: Best deals on PC games in India

Games the Shop has announced a Black Friday sales across digital PC games on the website. This includes popular PC titles from 2020 and previous years that including Control, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman, Mafia Definitive Edition, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more are currently selling at discounted prices. The last date of the Black Friday sale is December 3.
The list of discounts has some massive discounts that the platform is offering its customers. Some of these discounts go up to 90%, which is huge.
- Best PC games 2020: the must-play titles you don’t want to miss
- Flipkart Black Friday sale: top offers on smartphones
Games the Shop: Black Friday sale list
Here are some of the best deals on Games The Shop:
|Title
|Discount
|MRP
|Discounted MRP
|Alien Breed: Impact
|90%
|Rs 369
|Rs 37
|Hitman Game of the Year Edition
|80%
|Rs 2,138
|Rs 428
|Hitman: Absolution
|80%
|Rs 565
|Rs 113
|BioShock : The Collection
|80%
|Rs 1,745
|Rs 349
|Dishonored 2
|80%
|Rs 2,670
|Rs 534
|Kerbal Space Program
|75%
|Rs 849
|Rs 212
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI
|75%
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 625
|BioShock Infinite
|75%
|Rs 729
|Rs 182
|Dishonored
|70%
|Rs 670
|Rs 201
|Borderlands 3
|67%
|Rs 2,990
|Rs 987
|DOOM Eternal
|67%
|Rs 3,999
|Rs 1,320
|Fallout 4 GOTY
|67%
|Rs 2,999
|Rs 990
|Control - Ultimate Edition
|50%
|Rs 2,999
|Rs 1,500
|Death Stranding
|50%
|Rs 3,999
|Rs 2,000
|The Outer Worlds
|50%
|Rs 2,990
|Rs 1,495
|GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION
|50%
|Rs 2,321
|Rs 1,161
|No Man's Sky
|50%
|Rs 1,799
|Rs 900
|NBA 2K21
|50%
|Rs 3,299
|Rs 1,650
|GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|36%
|Rs 4,260
|Rs 2,726
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|33%
|Rs 3,199
|Rs 2,143
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|25%
|Rs 2,199
|Rs 1,649
|Mafia: Trilogy
|25%
|Rs 3,299
|Rs 2,474
2020 has been a big year in terms of gaming, which has seen numbers grow at a frenetic pace due to people staying at home a lot more. Though the social distancing norms are getting relaxed with time, getting some of these games cheap now makes sense as we have a holiday season coming up in December too.
With the delay in the release of the Sony PlayStation 5, the PC is always a viable platform for playing games. And these deals bring quite a few exciting topics to the forefront and at an affordable price.