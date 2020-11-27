Black Friday: Best deals on PC games in India

Games the Shop has announced a Black Friday sales across digital PC games on the website. This includes popular PC titles from 2020 and previous years that including Control, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman, Mafia Definitive Edition, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more are currently selling at discounted prices. The last date of the Black Friday sale is December 3.

The list of discounts has some massive discounts that the platform is offering its customers. Some of these discounts go up to 90%, which is huge.

Games the Shop: Black Friday sale list

Here are some of the best deals on Games The Shop :

Title Discount MRP Discounted MRP Alien Breed: Impact 90% Rs 369 Rs 37 Hitman Game of the Year Edition 80% Rs 2,138 Rs 428 Hitman: Absolution 80% Rs 565 Rs 113 BioShock : The Collection 80% Rs 1,745 Rs 349 Dishonored 2 80% Rs 2,670 Rs 534 Kerbal Space Program 75% Rs 849 Rs 212 Sid Meier's Civilization VI 75% Rs 2,499 Rs 625 BioShock Infinite 75% Rs 729 Rs 182 Dishonored 70% Rs 670 Rs 201 Borderlands 3 67% Rs 2,990 Rs 987 DOOM Eternal 67% Rs 3,999 Rs 1,320 Fallout 4 GOTY 67% Rs 2,999 Rs 990 Control - Ultimate Edition 50% Rs 2,999 Rs 1,500 Death Stranding 50% Rs 3,999 Rs 2,000 The Outer Worlds 50% Rs 2,990 Rs 1,495 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION 50% Rs 2,321 Rs 1,161 No Man's Sky 50% Rs 1,799 Rs 900 NBA 2K21 50% Rs 3,299 Rs 1,650 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle 36% Rs 4,260 Rs 2,726 Red Dead Redemption 2 33% Rs 3,199 Rs 2,143 Mafia: Definitive Edition 25% Rs 2,199 Rs 1,649 Mafia: Trilogy 25% Rs 3,299 Rs 2,474

2020 has been a big year in terms of gaming, which has seen numbers grow at a frenetic pace due to people staying at home a lot more. Though the social distancing norms are getting relaxed with time, getting some of these games cheap now makes sense as we have a holiday season coming up in December too.

With the delay in the release of the Sony PlayStation 5, the PC is always a viable platform for playing games. And these deals bring quite a few exciting topics to the forefront and at an affordable price.