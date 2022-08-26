World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Three is the magic number at the 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship, with co-hosts Poland looking to become the third team to win the tournament three times in a row, and France playing for the Triple Crown of volleyball. Bartosz Kurek and Earvin Ngapeth will be instrumental for their teams, and you can read on to find out how to watch a 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream from anywhere.
Dates: Friday, August 26 - Sunday, September 11
Venues: Spodek, Katowice, Poland; Gliwice Arena, Gliwice, Poland; Arena Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Live stream: Volleyball TV (opens in new tab) (Global)
The Roosters are the reigning Olympic and VNL champions, with Ngapeth being crowned MVP at both events, and they'll be boosted by the return of a fit-again Jenia Grebennikov. Poland, meanwhile, are the world's No.1 ranked team and could potentially play all of their fixtures on home soil, depending on the draw, but Wilfredo León's absence could be a huge factor.
Few teams will be as fired up as Brazil, who have taken silver at the last two World Volleyball Men’s Championships and just missed out on a medal in Tokyo last summer, and co-hosts Slovenia, who have fallen at the last hurdle at the past three European Championships.
Olympic bronze medallists Argentina will be looking to go far too, but they've been drawn into a doozy of a group alongside Nimir Abdel-Aziz's Netherlands, and Asian champions Iran, while the United States and Serbia are hoping to climb back up to the top table.
Follow our guide to watch a 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream from all over the world.
How to watch World Volleyball Men’s Championship: live stream from anywhere
Every single game of the 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship is being live streamed on Volleyball TV (opens in new tab).
You'll need a Premium subscription to watch the tournament, with the monthly plan costing $7.99, and the yearly plan priced at $74.99.
Volleyball TV is available worldwide, and works across a wide range of smart devices, but if for any reason you can't access the platform's coverage, you can use a VPN to stream the Volleyball World Championship on Volleyball TV (opens in new tab) (as explained below).
Each day's action typically starts at 11am CEST (local time), which is 10am BST / 5am ET / 7pm AEST. However, from the knockout stages onwards, play can begin at 5.30pm CEST / 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 1.30am AEST.
We've listed the full 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship schedule at the bottom of the page.
How to watch World Volleyball Men’s Championship from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the World Volleyball Men’s Championship, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.
The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream World Volleyball Men’s Championship 2022 from anywhere
World Volleyball Men’s Championship teams and pools
Pool A
Ukraine
Serbia
Tunisia
Puerto Rico
Pool B
Brazil
Japan
Cuba
Qatar
Pool C
Poland
United States
Mexico
Bulgaria
Pool D
France
Slovenia
Germany
Cameroon
Pool E
Italy
Canada
Turkey
China
Pool F
Argentina
Iran
Netherlands
Egypt
2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship schedule
(All times BST)
Friday, August 26
10am - Brazil vs Cuba
1pm - Japan vs Qatar
4.30pm - United States vs Mexico
4.30pm - France vs Germany
7.30pm - Slovenia vs Cameroon
7.30pm - Poland vs Bulgaria
Saturday, August 27
10am - Turkey vs China
1pm - Netherland vs Egypt
4.30pm - Tunisia vs Puerto Rico
4.30pm - Argentina vs Iran
7.30pm - Ukraine vs Serbia
8.15pm - Italy vs Canada
Sunday, August 28
10am - Cuba vs Qatar
1pm - Brazil vs Japan
4.30pm - United States vs Bulgaria
4.30pm - Germany vs Cameroon
7.30pm - France vs Slovenia
7.30pm - Poland vs Mexico
Monday, August 29
10am - Canada vs China
1pm - Argentina vs Netherlands
4.30pm - Serbia vs Puerto Rico
4.30pm - Iran vs Egypt
7.30pm - Ukraine vs Tunisia
8.15pm - Italy vs Turkey
Tuesday, August 30
10am - Brazil vs Qatar
1pm - Japan vs Cuba
4.30pm - Bulgaria vs Mexico
4.30pm - France vs Cameroon
7.30pm - Slovenia vs Germany
7.30pm - Poland vs United States
Wednesday, August 31
10am - Argentina vs Egypt
1pm - Canada vs Turkey
4.30pm - Serbia vs Tunisia
4.30pm - Iran vs Netherlands
7.30pm - Ukraine vs Puerto Rico
8.15pm - Italy vs China
Saturday, September 3
5pm - Round of 16
8pm - Round of 16
Sunday, September 4
4.30pm - Round of 16
8pm - Round of 16
Monday, September 5
5pm - Round of 16
8pm - Round of 16
Tuesday, September 6
4.30pm - Round of 16
8pm - Round of 16
Wednesday, September 7
5pm - Quarter-final
8pm - Quarter-final
Thursday, September 8
4.30pm - Quarter-final
8pm - Quarter-final
Friday, September 9
5pm - Quarter-final
8pm - Quarter-final
Saturday, September 10
5pm - Semi-final
8pm - Semi-final
Sunday, September 11
5pm - Third-place
8pm - Final