World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Three is the magic number at the 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship, with co-hosts Poland looking to become the third team to win the tournament three times in a row, and France playing for the Triple Crown of volleyball. Bartosz Kurek and Earvin Ngapeth will be instrumental for their teams, and you can read on to find out how to watch a 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream from anywhere.

World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream 2022 Dates: Friday, August 26 - Sunday, September 11 Venues: Spodek, Katowice, Poland; Gliwice Arena, Gliwice, Poland; Arena Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia Live stream: Volleyball TV (opens in new tab) (Global) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The Roosters are the reigning Olympic and VNL champions, with Ngapeth being crowned MVP at both events, and they'll be boosted by the return of a fit-again Jenia Grebennikov. Poland, meanwhile, are the world's No.1 ranked team and could potentially play all of their fixtures on home soil, depending on the draw, but Wilfredo León's absence could be a huge factor.

Few teams will be as fired up as Brazil, who have taken silver at the last two World Volleyball Men’s Championships and just missed out on a medal in Tokyo last summer, and co-hosts Slovenia, who have fallen at the last hurdle at the past three European Championships.

Olympic bronze medallists Argentina will be looking to go far too, but they've been drawn into a doozy of a group alongside Nimir Abdel-Aziz's Netherlands, and Asian champions Iran, while the United States and Serbia are hoping to climb back up to the top table.

Follow our guide to watch a 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship live stream from all over the world.

How to watch World Volleyball Men’s Championship: live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Every single game of the 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship is being live streamed on Volleyball TV (opens in new tab). You'll need a Premium subscription to watch the tournament, with the monthly plan costing $7.99, and the yearly plan priced at $74.99. Volleyball TV is available worldwide, and works across a wide range of smart devices, but if for any reason you can't access the platform's coverage, you can use a VPN to stream the Volleyball World Championship on Volleyball TV (opens in new tab) (as explained below). Each day's action typically starts at 11am CEST (local time), which is 10am BST / 5am ET / 7pm AEST. However, from the knockout stages onwards, play can begin at 5.30pm CEST / 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 1.30am AEST. We've listed the full 2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship schedule at the bottom of the page.

How to watch World Volleyball Men’s Championship from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the World Volleyball Men’s Championship, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream World Volleyball Men’s Championship 2022 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

World Volleyball Men’s Championship teams and pools

Pool A

Ukraine

Serbia

Tunisia

Puerto Rico

Pool B

Brazil

Japan

Cuba

Qatar

Pool C

Poland

United States

Mexico

Bulgaria

Pool D

France

Slovenia

Germany

Cameroon

Pool E

Italy

Canada

Turkey

China

Pool F

Argentina

Iran

Netherlands

Egypt

2022 World Volleyball Men’s Championship schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, August 26

10am - Brazil vs Cuba

1pm - Japan vs Qatar

4.30pm - United States vs Mexico

4.30pm - France vs Germany

7.30pm - Slovenia vs Cameroon

7.30pm - Poland vs Bulgaria

Saturday, August 27

10am - Turkey vs China

1pm - Netherland vs Egypt

4.30pm - Tunisia vs Puerto Rico

4.30pm - Argentina vs Iran

7.30pm - Ukraine vs Serbia

8.15pm - Italy vs Canada

Sunday, August 28

10am - Cuba vs Qatar

1pm - Brazil vs Japan

4.30pm - United States vs Bulgaria

4.30pm - Germany vs Cameroon

7.30pm - France vs Slovenia

7.30pm - Poland vs Mexico

Monday, August 29

10am - Canada vs China

1pm - Argentina vs Netherlands

4.30pm - Serbia vs Puerto Rico

4.30pm - Iran vs Egypt

7.30pm - Ukraine vs Tunisia

8.15pm - Italy vs Turkey

Tuesday, August 30

10am - Brazil vs Qatar

1pm - Japan vs Cuba

4.30pm - Bulgaria vs Mexico

4.30pm - France vs Cameroon

7.30pm - Slovenia vs Germany

7.30pm - Poland vs United States

Wednesday, August 31

10am - Argentina vs Egypt

1pm - Canada vs Turkey

4.30pm - Serbia vs Tunisia

4.30pm - Iran vs Netherlands

7.30pm - Ukraine vs Puerto Rico

8.15pm - Italy vs China

Saturday, September 3

5pm - Round of 16

8pm - Round of 16

Sunday, September 4

4.30pm - Round of 16

8pm - Round of 16

Monday, September 5

5pm - Round of 16

8pm - Round of 16

Tuesday, September 6

4.30pm - Round of 16

8pm - Round of 16

Wednesday, September 7

5pm - Quarter-final

8pm - Quarter-final

Thursday, September 8

4.30pm - Quarter-final

8pm - Quarter-final

Friday, September 9

5pm - Quarter-final

8pm - Quarter-final

Saturday, September 10

5pm - Semi-final

8pm - Semi-final

Sunday, September 11

5pm - Third-place

8pm - Final