Where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in Australia and New Zealand

It’s hard to believe that June is here, and along with the arrival of winter comes another massive movie on Disney Plus. From Wednesday, June 7, both Aussies and New Zealanders will be able to stream James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water right from the comfort of their own homes – there’s no need to travel all the way to Pandora for this one.

Those in the southern hemisphere will only be able to catch the Titanic director’s latest movie with a Disney Plus subscription (or paid separately on Amazon Prime Video) for the time being. Over in the US it’ll be available on Max as well, but that new HBO and Warner Bros. streaming service won’t be coming to the Asia-Pacific region until at least late 2024.

As one of our favourite movies of 2022, we think it’s one not to miss, particularly if you were a big fan of 2009’s Avatar. Cameron’s latest sci-fi flick showcases the life of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Nahiri (Zoe Saldana) 15 years after the initial events in the first film. Now not only do the duo have to tackle parenthood, but also a familiar and dangerous threat to the Na’Vi that inevitably causes the family to uproot and move from their community in the trees to a new home by the sea.

Alongside Worthington and Saldana, there's a stack of returning actors including Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet in various roles both familiar and new. Joining the already star-studded cast is Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, and newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

And if this movie leaves you wanting more, you’re in luck! Cameron has confirmed plans to have a further three instalments in the franchise, with the third movie already in the works with an expected release date at the end of 2024.

So if you’re keen for a sea change and want to catch this visually stunning flick, we’ve got all the information on where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online in both Australia and New Zealand.

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water online in Australia and New Zealand

Disney Plus | AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99p/m or AU$139.99 / NZ$149.99p/a For folks who already have a Disney Plus subscription, you won’t have to fork out any more cash to catch Avatar: The Way of Water from your home screen as it will hit the service from Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand. If you don’t already have a subscription, you’ll be looking at paying either AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 per month or AU$139.99 / NZ$149.99 per year. Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t all you can catch on the streaming platform though. As the home of all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, Disney Plus is a great option for families thanks to its wide variety of shows and movies. Whether you want to explore a galaxy far, far away, watch the Avengers save Earth again, or just want a good old Disney classic to watch with the kids, it’s all there in your subscription. Plus, both Aussies and Kiwis get Star included, which features some more mature content that you generally wouldn’t expect from Disney.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water exclusive to Disney Plus? There are some other options for streaming Avatar: The Way of Water online, but you’ll be forking out extra cash beyond a subscription for it. Amazon Prime Video and even YouTube offer the option to buy a digital version of the movie, starting at AU$19.99 for the SD version on Prime Video.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial? At this current time, Disney Plus does not offer a free trial. If you want to test the service out for the lowest cost, you subscribe for the month to month price of AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 and cancel before being charged for the second month if you don’t want to continue with the service. On occasion, Disney Plus will offer a month-long subscription for a wildly cheap price, such as during September 2022 when you could pick up a subscription for only AU$1.99 / NZ$1.99 for your first month, but at this time there’s no deals like that available.