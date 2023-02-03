How to watch Six Nations 2023: live stream every game online from anywhere

Watch Six Nations 2023 live stream

The entire Six Nations 2023 is available to watch free on BBC and ITV in the UK, and on RTÉ in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the Six Nations TV viewing options below. We'll even show you how to watch a FREE Six Nations 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Six Nations 2023 preview

The Six Nations 2023 has all the makings of a classic. France are reigning champions ahead of their home World Cup, Ireland are No.1 in the world rankings, England and Wales have both hit the reset button, Italy look stronger than they have in years, and Scotland might be good if they could just stop losing.

The No.1 tag took its toll on Ireland the last time they wore it, leaving Andy Farrell's team, which includes the World Rugby men's player of the year Josh van der Flier, in a tricky predicament. They must be wary of both living up to their billing and peaking too early. Ordinarily, the forthcoming World Cup would be the ultimate priority, but it's been five years since they last won the Six Nations, and they came so close last time out.

France are in a similar bind. Nobody has ever won back-to-back grand Slams before, and doing so would send them into their home World Cup as the world's top team. However, the goalposts have been shifted. Fabien Galthie's squad isn't at the peak of its powers, Jonathan Danty being the most notable injury absentee, and thus expectations should be tempered, at least a little.

Scotland have entered the last couple of tournaments with so much hope, only to fall short, and their narrow recent defeats to New Zealand and Australia suggest fans should strap in for another rollercoaster on what could be Gregor Townsend's farewell Six Nations.

The immediate pressure on England and Wales, meanwhile, has been alleviated a little with the replacement of Eddie Jones with Steve Borthwick, and Wayne Pivac with Warren Gatland.

Here's how to get a Six Nations 2023 live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch a FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

As always, rugby fans in the UK can watch every game of the Six Nations for FREE! Coverage of the tournament is shared between ITV and the BBC, with S4C also stepping in to offer Welsh-language coverage of one game from each round. ITV is showing every England, France, Ireland and Italy home match, while every Wales and Scotland home match is on the BBC. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up), you can easily get a free Six Nations live stream on the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites or mobile apps.

All times are given in GMT

Six Nations 2023 Round 1

Saturday, Feb 4 - Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 4 - England v Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday Feb 5 - Italy v France, 3pm GMT

How to watch Six Nations rugby from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Six Nations live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be ITVX (opens in new tab) or BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Six Nations FREE online in Ireland

Every single game of the 2023 Six Nations will be shown for FREE in Ireland too, with coverage split equally between RTÉ and Virgin Media One. Anyone in Ireland can access a free RTÉ live stream on RTÉ Player, and a free Virgin Media One live stream Virgin Media Player, each of which works across a wide range of devices.

How to stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

Every 2023 Six Nations game is being shown on both Peacock TV and CNBC in the US. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

How to watch a Six Nations live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2023 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Six Nations rugby in Canada. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every Six Nations 2023 match, but DAZN is also the home of NFL in Canada, as well as the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

2023 Six Nations standings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points England 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0

Who won the last Six Nations in 2022? France were crowned Six Nations champions for the sixth time, and for the first time in 12 years, securing the Grand Slam in the process. Runners-up Ireland won the Triple Crown, while Wales, who'd entered the tournament as reigning champions, finished second-to-last above Italy, who beat them in the final round.

What is the format of the Six Nations? Taking place each year from the first weekend of February and usually concluding by the end of March, the tournament is contested by the international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Each Six Nations team plays the other five once per tournament, with home advantage alternating each year, giving a total of 15 games per championship. A win earns four points, while a draw earns both teams two points. A losing side receives no points, however a bonus point can be picked up by a team regardless if they won, lost or drew if they score four or more tries in a game. Losing sides can also pick up two bonus points if they score four tries or more and lose by a margin of seven points or fewer. The team with the most points wins the Six Nations Championship Trophy, and five victories earns the ultra-prestigious Grand Slam accolade.