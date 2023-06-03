RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: how to watch DFB-Pokal final for FREE from anywhere

Watch an RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt is being shown for free on ZDF in Germany. You can watch the DFB-Pokal final on ESPNU and ESPN Plus in the US, while in the UK, the game is being live streamed on Viaplay. Viewers in Canada can tune on on DAZN, those in Australia can watch live on Optus Sport, and fans in India can watch on Sony Ten 1 or via Sony LIV. Full details on how to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, June 3, 8pm CEST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11.30pm IST / 4am AEST Free live stream: ZDF (DE) TV channel: Viaplay (UK) | ESPN+ (US)

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: match preview

A season that had promised so much now hangs on the outcome of one last game for Eintracht Frankfurt, who face RB Leipzig in the 2023 DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Marco Rose's men are on a scintillating run of six wins in a row and nine from their last 10, and their heavy artillery is going to take some stopping.

The Eagles started this campaign with the thrill of Champions League football to look forward to. 10 months later, they're in a bind. Win and they'll qualify for the Europa League. Lose, however, and it'll be the Europa Conference League instead – and not even a guaranteed place at that. They'd have to navigate a playoff tie.

In other words, it would be quite a step down, and if there's one fanbase you don't want to rub the wrong way, it's Frankfurt's. They were in danger of a complete meltdown at the end of the season but managed to arrest the slide just in time to keep their Europa League hopes alive. Oliver Glasner will be looking to Randal Kolo Muani, the team's runaway top scorer and chief playmaker, to rescue their season.

Where Frankfurt are relying on the multi-talented Muani, Leipzig have plentiful sources of both goals and assists. Christopher Nkunku will be looking to sign off on a high, but even if Frankfurt manage to keep the Frenchman quiet, Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Dominik Szoboszlai are all bang in form, while Andre Silva will also be hoping to make his mark ahead of a purported move this summer.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt for FREE

In Germany, RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt is being shown on free-to-air channel ZDF, which means you can also live stream the game on the ZDF website. What's more, you don't even need to register an account to tap into ZDF's free Leipzig vs Frankfurt live stream. Kick-off is set for 8pm CEST on Saturday evening.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream German Cup final in the UK

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 7pm BST on Saturday evening, and football fans in the UK can tune in to the game on Viaplay. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Viaplay also has the rights to the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Nations League, NHL, United Rugby Championship and Rugby League Championship.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream German soccer in the US without cable

The RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt game is being shown on both ESPN Plus and ESPNU in the US, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. ESPN Plus is also the place to live stream college football, Top Rank boxing, international cricket, PGA Tour golf, NHL, and grand slam tennis. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Alternatively, ESPNU is available as part of an $11/month addon to the Sling Orange plan, which costs $40 per month but you can get $10 off your first month.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Optus Sport. Brace yourself for a seriously late night, though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 4am AEST on Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: how to watch German soccer in Canada

DAZN is the place to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Canada, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year, which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can you watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt in New Zealand?

There's no current home for DFB-Pokal football in New Zealand.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream German Cup final in India