Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-final second leg anywhere

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: match preview

So, it all comes down to this. A week after a fascinating tactical battle at the Bernabeu comes the main course between Manchester City and Real Madrid – winner takes all. Or a place in the final, at least, against Inter Milan. Blistering strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior leave the scoreline at 1-1, with a mouthwatering European clash to saviour.

There's an argument to suggest that this Manchester City's most important fixture in recent memory – yes, even more so than the 2021 final they lost to Chelsea. Following last season's injury-time calamity against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola's side will be more determined than ever to slay their Blanco ghost and knock out the 14-time champions who have history on their side. Guardiola frequently speaks of City as a Champions League underdog because of their lack of European pedigree, but at some point his side's tactical mastery and vast array of supreme talent must emerge victorious against one of the continent's giants. Erling Haaland's march towards goalscoring immortality continues apace – father Alfie might be disappointed there will be fewer Madrid fans to goad from the stands at the Etihad – while Guardiola has promised "I won't overthink it" for this one. The Premier League title is all but sewn up, time to set De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva off the leash and attack.

Their opponents may be marginal favourites, but Real Madrid have done this so many times. No team in tournament history have reached more semi-finals than los Blancos who have the enviable talent of winning when rarely seeming to play well. Again last week they struggled to involve top scorer Karim Benzema in the play and scored at a point when City were starting to dominate. Antonio Rudiger's limpet-like man-marking job tried to get a rise out of Haaland, but it seems likely Carlo Ancelotti's first-choice centre-back Eder Militao will return from suspension tonight. Ancelotti rested plenty of first-team stars for the weekend 1-0 defeat of Getafe – Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior all got the afternoon off – so it's not hard to see where Madrid are placing all their chips. Expect more of the same, soaking up pressure, convincing the opponent that there's no real danger, than stabbing them through the heart with a Benzema goal. No side plays possum quite like Real Madrid.

(opens in new tab) Servus TV (opens in new tab) – in Austria – is the place to find a free live stream of Manchester City vs Real Madrid. The second leg kicks off tonight at 8pm BST. Outside Austria? Use our No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock Servus TV when travelling away from home. It's a easy-to-use app – details below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up today, you can get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Manchester City vs Real Madrid. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT on BT Sport 1, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Real Madrid on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Thursday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

