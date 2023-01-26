Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch FA Cup 4th round online

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream

Manchester City vs Arsenal is free to watch on ITV and the ITVX streaming service. In the US, the match is on ESPN+. In Australia, you'll need Paramount Plus. Full information on how to get a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere is just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Friday, January 27, 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: ITV 1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Manchester City host Arsenal in an FA Cup fourth round contest dripping in such intrigue it could also end up having an effect on the outcome of the Premier League. The top flight's top two meet for the first time in 2022/23 in a cup tie that could imbue the winner with the momentum to go deep in either cup or the league. Further intrigue comes as master Pep Guardiola and apprentice Mikel Arteta share a coaching philosophy and a long personal history.

For all their recent domestic trophy success, Manchester City's four year wait to win the FA Cup represents something of a drought. It was this competition in 2010/11 that sparked the beginning of the modern City juggernaut, but their only other recent success came in 2018/19 treble-winning campaign with coach Pep Guardiola seemingly favouring League Cup success over the world's oldest cup competition.

The Catalan tactician has become increasingly tetchy since the midseason break, believing his side have lacked a killer instinct, and will see this cup tie as the perfect fixture to kickstart their campaign, while also inserting a soupçon of doubt into Arsenal psyche.

When Guardiola gifted Gunners boss Mikel Arteta two players, in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, perfectly suited to his former apprentice's system last summer, he probably didn't see Arsenal as a major threat. The North London side are top of the Premier League by five points and avenged their sole league defeat of the season in beating Manchester United 3-2 last weekend in a typically pulsating encounter.

The record 14-time winners know what it takes to lift the famous old trophy and the strong lineup Arteta sent out to dispose of Oxford United in the previous round is testament both to how seriously the tempestuous Spaniard is taking this competition and to how important he views momentum in his side.

Eddie Nketiah has six goals in as many games in all competitions since football's post-World Cup restart, excelling to such an extent that Gunners fans have largely forgotten about Jesus' injury. Expect fireworks.

How to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK and will be showing this Friday's game on ITV1 for free. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab) at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this fourth round clash. ESPN+ only costs $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT Stateside.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Arsenal in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) have snatched away the broadcast rights to the FA Cup in Australia from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is now the place to watch live action from the tournament Down Under. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 7am AEDT on Saturday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Manchester City vs Arsenal in Canada, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday afternoon. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 9am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans in India can watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on the SonyLIV service. Kick-off is set for 1.30am IST on Sunday morning. A Sony LIV subscription starts at Rs 299 per month but you can save some money, if you're planning to use if for a while, by paying Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months or Rs 599 for a year of mobile-only access. You can watch SonyLIV on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and through your browser. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your subscription while outside the country.