Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

You can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Leicester vs Arsenal just below.

Leicester vs Arsenal: match preview

Gunners fans may still be pinching themselves, but Arsenal are back at the top of the table and, for a few hours at least, could go five points clear with a game in hand. They're in action at the King Power Stadium, where they face a Leicester team that's still in the doldrums but looking much more like its usual self.

It's safe to say that most Arsenal supporters – and probably the players themselves – had thought they'd blown their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years. Last Saturday lunchtime it had looked to all intents and purposes that they'd end the day on 52 points and Man City would move two points clear with 54, but somehow those roles have been reversed.

Call it good fortune, deus ex machina or a rare case of cosmic justice, but it felt like a landmark event in this title race, a sliding doors moment that produced an entirely unexpected four-point swing, and Mikel Arteta and his men may be haunted forever if they fail to make it count.

A late Gabriel Martinelli strike sealed a 4-2 victory for Arsenal in the corresponding fixture earlier this season, but the game was nowhere near as competitive as the scoreline suggests. Leicester were a club in meltdown at that point of the campaign, and Brendan Rodgers appears to have finally got them back on track.

They dominated Man Utd last weekend but were thwarted by an inspired David de Gea, who denied both Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes with a pair of world-class saves. At the back, however, they remain unconvincing, with the jury still out on goalkeeper Danny Ward and the central defensive pairing of Wout Faes and Harry Souttar.

It's another huge game in the battle for the title, so follow our guide to get a Leicester vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Leicester vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Leicester vs Arsenal from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in the UK?

Leicester vs Arsenal is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Leicester vs Arsenal live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Leicester vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League online in India