How to watch Blindspotting season 2 online: stream the acclaimed Starz comedy-drama series now

Watch Blindspotting season 2 online

American and Canadian viewers can watch Blindspotting season 2 through the Starz linear channel, or online via the Starz streaming service. It's Stan in Australia. Blindspotting season 2 is tipped to land on Lionsgate Plus in the UK (TBC).

Blindspotting returns after a two-year hiatus. Following their prison wedding, we find Ashley (Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones) feeling the strain of being a solo parent living with her in-laws while her husband Miles (Rafael Casal) faces a five-year jail term in San Quentin. As a result, the high-strung Ash is about to go supernova, and her extended family will have to deal with the fallout.

Blindspotting was created by actors, rappers and childhood friends Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, Black-ish) and Casal (The Good Lord Bird). Cephas Jones heads up the excellent cast alongside Helen Hunt (As Good as it Gets), Jayleen Baron (Showtime’s Shameless), Candace Nicholas-Lippman (Good Trouble) and Snowfall’s Benjamin Earl Turner, all returning for Blindspotting season 2.

They're some exciting new additions too, including guest appearances from rappers like P-Lo, Too $hort and E-40, while Star Trek: The Next Generation actor LeVar Burton and Tamera Tomakili (Fruitvale Station) join the cast in recurring roles.

Except all kinds of shenanigans – from making it rain in a strip joint to dressing in a nun’s habit at a funfair – as Ashley and her friends work through their personal dramas in the second season of this funny, heart-warming, and delightfully offbeat series.

Read on for how to watch Blindspotting season 2 from anywhere.

More top TV: watch Peaky Blinders season 6

How to watch Blindspotting season 2 online from outside your country

Anyone abroad when Blindspotting season 2 airs will likely be unable to watch the show on their usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Blindspotting season 2 from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Blindspotting season 2 online FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Blindspotting season 2 debuts on linear channel Starz (opens in new tab) on Friday, April 14, at 9pm ET/PT where it will show two new episodes back-to-back. After that, episodes will be broadcast one per week up until the season finale on May 26. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. Watch Blindspotting S2 without cable However, there are a few OTT options for those of you that have cut the cord. Starz is one of the many networks available with a FuboTV plan (opens in new tab). Plans start from $74.99 a month and provide well over a hundred live channels. Even better is that, if you’re new to the service, you can enjoy a free trial before parting with any of your cash. Alternatively, Starz (opens in new tab) has its own streaming platform available at just $8.99 a month – and there’s a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) you can give a whirl first as well. You can also watch Starz channel content through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), which is well worth considering because you could get both a FREE 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) and then a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you’re able to cancel at any time. But if you don’t, then you'll pay $14.99 a month for Prime and an extra $8.99 a month for Starz. Remember, if you're splashing out up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Blindspotting season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The first two episodes air on the Starz channel on Friday, April 14 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT and subsequent episodes air one per week in the same timeslot. For cord-cutters, you’ll simply need a Crave subscription with the Starz add-on (opens in new tab). You’ll need to choose either Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. Then select the Starz add-on at an additional cost of $5.99 to watch original series like Blindspotting season 2 and hit movies Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Rap Sh!t and We Own This City.

Can I watch Blindspotting season 2 online in the UK?

A release date hasn’t been provided for Blindspotting season 2 in the UK yet. Season 1 found a home on streaming service Starzplay – now rebranded internationally as Lionsgate Plus – so we’d anticipate new episodes to be available on Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab) in the coming weeks, which costs £5.99 a month when you sign up directly. Alternatively, add the channel as part of an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab). New subscribers will get a month of Amazon Prime free and a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus. But, once those free trials are over, you’re looking at £8.99 for all of Prime’s streaming content and membership benefits, and then £5.99 a month for the Lionsgate Plus channel. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Blindspotting season 2 online in Australia