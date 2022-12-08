UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev today – start time, odds, full card

The octagon action returns to Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, as Jan Blachowicz looks to become a two-time UFC champion when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

The two fighters will battle it out for the vacant lightweight title after the injured Jiri Prochazka was forced to drop out of his scheduled rematch with Glover Teixeira, and in turn give up his 185lbs belt.

Read on to discover how to watch a UFC 282 live stream online from anywhere today.

UFC 282 live stream Date: Saturday, December 10 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)/ Kayo PPV (opens in new tab) (Aus)

This face-off between Polish fan favorite Jan Blachowicz (29-9) and up and coming Ankalaev (18-1) had originally been pencilled in as the co-main event for UFC's last major event of the year, but its elevation to headline title fight offers an unexpected early opportunity to take the crown.

With Prochazka shoulder injury set to sideline him for an extended period, the spoils for Saturday's main event victor is likely to be title defence against Teixeira, who opted out of a replacement headline fight against Ankalaev, feeling he needed more time to prepare for facing the southpaw.

Alongside the headline act, UFC 282's card also sees plenty of UK interest, with the co-main event seeing Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Darren Till return to the octagon.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 282 live stream, and see Blachowicz vs Ankalaev and the rest in the Octagon today.

More great sport: how to watch World Cup 2022 the world over

UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev in the US

(opens in new tab) See UFC 282 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with UFC on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), meaning it is the one place to watch it. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Blachowicz vs Ankalaev expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 282 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 282 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $99.98. That gets you both the UFC 282 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone. 3. UFC 282 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 282 (opens in new tab)and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 282 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

(opens in new tab) UFC 282 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98 (opens in new tab)

Get your UFC 282 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 282 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's then $13.99 per month thereafter if you'd like to continue with the streaming package. No contract. Cancel at any time.

More great sport: how to watch NFL live streams the world over

UFC 282 live stream without a PPV in Europe

(opens in new tab) As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website (opens in new tab). Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev: live stream UFC 282 in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 282 is not a PPV event, with coverage kicking off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/ Sunday morning on BT Sport 1 and the main card action set to follow at 3am GMT. So, all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football (opens in new tab) and Premiership rugby (opens in new tab) - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Blachowicz vs Ankalaev: live stream UFC 282 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw (opens in new tab), Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, December 10.

UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 282 and Blachowicz vs Ankalaev available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Blachowicz vs Ankalaev are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 5pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream: how to watch UFC 282 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena (opens in new tab)is offering New Zealand viewers a Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, December 11 to get all the action. The headline Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight is expected any time from 9am NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Blachowicz vs Ankalaev preview and predictions

While it may not be the headline act that was planned, MMA fans are unlikely to be short-changed in what should be a full-blooded affair between two fighters who'll be determined to take the title chance fate has unexpectedly provided them.

Strong striker Blachowicz undoubtedly has the experience as former champ, but Ankalaev appears to have the momentum coming into this clash, and we expect the Russian star's superior grapple skills to be the deciding factor in this tasty-looking title clash.

Who is Jan Blachowicz?

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Jan Blachowicz claimed the light middleweight title in September 2020 during the co-main event of UFC 253, where he pulled off a second-round KO victory over Dominick Reyes.

The victory marked an incredible turnaround for the 39-year-old, who began his career in the big leagues with four defeats in his first six bouts.

His reign as champ was somewhat short-lived, however. After a headline-grabbing victory over Israel Adesanya in his first defence, the Cieszyn-born big hitter relinquished his crown to Glover Teixeira in his second defence at UFC 267 in October last year.

Who is Magomed Ankalaev?

After an inauspicious start to life as a UFC fighter, Magomed Ankalaev is now viewed as one of UFC's brightest stars at any weight class.

Since a humbling defeat to Paul Craig in his UFC debut, the Dagestan native has rattled off nine-straight wins in the promotion and looks on a course to become one of the sport's biggest names.

The 30-year-old has notched up big wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, but Saturday's nevertheless provides him with his toughest challenge inside the octagon so far.

Blachowicz v Ankalaev latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite the more experienced Blachowicz's status as ex-champ, the Pole comes into this fight as underdog with the bookies, with his odds hovering around the 15/8 mark, while Ankalaev is installed as favorite at 4/11.

Blachowicz v Ankalaev: recent results

Blachowicz will enter the octagon on Saturday off the back of a TKO win thanks to an injured knee to top contender Aleksander Rakic back in May.

Ankalaev meanwhile saw off veteran Anthony Smith via TKO in the second round of their fight in July at UFC 277.

UFC 282 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, UFC 282's co-main event sees Liverpudlian rising star Paddy Pimblett takes on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, while there's further UK interest on the main card as fellow Scouser Darren Till fights Dricus Du Plessis in a big middleweight clash.

Main card

• Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev (UFC light heavyweight title fight)

• Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon

• Robbie Lawler vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

• Darren Till vs Dricus du Plessis

• Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

• Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus

• Raul Rosas Jr. vs Jay Perrin

• Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula

• Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

• Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez

• Ovince Saint Preux vs Antonio Trocoli

• TJ Brown vs Erik Silva

• Vinicius Salvador vs Daniel da Silva

• Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow