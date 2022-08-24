UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Who has what it takes to challenge Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte on the trails of Les Gets? The youngsters have dominated the mountain biking landscape, but on a brand new course laden with springboards, jumps, roots and rocks, one misstep can change everything. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from anywhere. We've also listed this year's Mountain Bike World Championships schedule below.
Dates: Wednesday, August 24 - Sunday, August 28 (schedule below)
FREE live stream: L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (FR) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: Discovery+ (opens in new tab)/GCN+ (UK) | FloBikes (opens in new tab) (US, CA)
Pidcock added European Championship gold to his rapidly expanding trophy cabinet last week, beating off competition from Sebastian Fini Carstensen and Filippo Colombo to taste glory in Munich. It's going to take something special to beat the Brit, who's also the reigning cross-country mountain biking Olympic champion.
Lecomte knows Les Gets like the back of her hand, having grown up just down the road in Annecy, and looks set for a thrilling showdown with Evie Richards. The home favorite, who took gold at the European Championships, had the edge over Richards in last year's Mountain Bike World Cup, but the British rider is in the zone after her Commonwealth Games triumph.
Road race superstar Peter Sagan, meanwhile, is a surprise inclusion in the E-MTB cross-country event, though the Slovak has attempted to temper expectations by saying he's only racing for fun. We'll see about that...
Here's how to watch a 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from anywhere.
2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule
Wednesday, August 24
12.30pm - Cross-country Team Relay
Thursday, August 25
10.30am - Men Junior Downhill - Qualification
10.30am - Women Junior Downhill - Qualification
11.45am - Men Elite Downhill - Qualification
11.45am - Women Elite Downhill - Qualification
3pm - Women Junior Cross-country Olympic
5pm - Men Junior Cross-country Olympic
Friday, August 26
10am - Women E-MTB Cross-country
11.30am - Men E-MTB Cross-country
5pm - Women Elite Cross-country Short Track
5.45pm - Men Elite Cross-country Short Track - Final
Saturday, August 27
9.30am - Men Junior Downhill - Final
9.30am - Women Junior Downhill - Final
1.15pm - Women Elite Downhill - Final
2.35pm - Men Elite Downhill - Final
Sunday, August 28
9am - Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
10.45am - Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
1pm - Women Elite Cross-country Olympic
3.15pm Men Elite Cross-country Olympic
How to watch a FREE UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream online
One of the best things about the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is that it's completely free to watch in some countries around the world. For example:
Australia - Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)
France - L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab)
If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 from outside your country
If you're keen to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to get a UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from anywhere
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia
Cycling fans Down Under can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships without paying a thing, thanks to the Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab).
It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox.
After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.
Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cycling coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.
2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK
Cycling fans in the UK can tune into the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ (opens in new tab).
A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing.
It also offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.
You can also live stream the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships with a GCN+ (opens in new tab) subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022: live stream cycling in the US without cable
Cycling fans in the US can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live on FloBikes (opens in new tab). A subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route (opens in new tab) set out above.
How to watch 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: live stream cycling in Canada
FloBikes (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch live UCI Mountain Bike World Championships coverage in Canada.
A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16).
Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.