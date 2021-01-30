Watching Super Bowl 2021 on CBS All Access: all you need to know

Super Bowl 2021 is just around the corner and this year's big game is looks like one for the ages as defending champs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs collide with Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers - incidentally, the first team to ever play a Super Bowl at home. Because Brady really needed another line on his resume.

However, to catch the mouthwatering matchup on Sunday, February 7, more people than ever will need to find a Super Bowl live stream at home, as opposed to hitting their favorite sports bar or seeing which of their old high school buddies got in on the Bitcoin boom and now owns an 85-inch OLED.

Fortunately, this couldn't be easier. While CBS may be the exclusive US broadcaster for Super LV, the good news is the national network has its own dedicated streaming service, CBS All Access, which means anyone can start watching CBS online in a matter of moments. Here's what you need to do to make sure you're ready to watch the Super Bowl on CBS All Access in time for the big game.

What is CBS All Access and is there a free CBS All Access trial?

CBS All Access is the standalone streaming service of national US broadcaster CBS, providing access to the news, TV shows and sports coverage aired by the network both live and on-demand. This makes it arguably the most straightforward way to watch a CBS live stream at any given time - including for the Super Bowl in 2021.

It's CBS and only CBS content you'll get to watch live, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it means the streaming platform is seriously cheap at just $5.99 a week for a plan with commercials, or $9.99 for a commercial-free plan that also lets you download shows to watch offline.

Its on-demand catalogue is more diverse, though, and includes some of the best shows from a number of popular cable channels like Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV - one reason it's being rebranded as Paramount+ this March, perhaps.

Best of all, there is still a tempting CBS All Access FREE 7-day trial on offer right now, which means if you find the service isn't right for you, you can cancel within the trial period and not pay a penny - essentially meaning watching the Super Bowl on CBS All Access is free, if that's what you decide. You can also save a few bucks if you decide to commit to a longer plan - and students get 25% the monthly price of a subscription.

If it's a more complete cable replacement solution you're after, it might not be for you - something like FuboTV, which offers over 85 channels with an entry-level package (priced at a heftier $64.99 but also offering a free trial), might be a better fit. But for a straightforward way to watch CBS and the Super Bowl without cable online this year, it's a tough to argue against what CBS All Access has to offer.

(Image credit: CBS)

What devices can you watch CBS All Access on?

CBS All Access is available on a wide range of modern devices. Most obviously, you can watch it straight in your browser via the CBS All Access website, which will be the default option for most desktop and laptop users.

But there are also dedicated CBS All Access apps to make watching on mobile devices and other hardware easier. Supported devices for CBS All Access at the time of writing were: Apple TV, iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android TV, Android (phone and tablet), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox and Xfinity Flex.

Not that when it comes to baked-in TV apps, not every model made by the manufacturers listed above will be compatible - but between all the options, we're confident you can find a way to watch the Super Bowl with CBS All Access this February.

Watching Super Bowl LV with (or without) CBS All Access

As we've said, all you need to do is sign up for CBS All Access and you've booked your digital ticket to Super Bowl LV. Take out your subscription from Monday, February 1 and your free trial period will cover the big game whilst still leaving you time to cancel if you decide it's not for you/

You'll then be able to watch all the pre-game coverage, the big game itself (kickoff 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT), the famous Super Bowl halftime show, and postgame analysis live using one of the many options mentioned above.

But as we've also said, it's not the only way to get access to CBS for Super LV, with the channel also available as part of the larger packages offered by a number of popular OTT services.

More ways for watching the Super Bowl on CBS:

Watching the Super Bowl on CBS All Access outside the US

Unfortunately for residents of other countries, CBS All Access plans are only available to users from the US – or, at least, with a US credit card or US-based PayPal account.

If you're not in the States when February 7 rolls around, even if you're a paid-up CBS All Access subscriber you won't be able to access the service. However, if you use a VPN, you can trick the provider into thinking you're in the country, which will then allow you to watch the Super Bowl on your CBS All Access account as if you were sat in your own living room.