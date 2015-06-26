How to record your iPhone or iPad screen on a Mac

Recording footage from iOS devices has previously been something of a kludge, requiring bespoke (and quite expensive) hardware, jailbreaking or the help of a third-party utility that enables you to AirPlay to your Mac. No longer. If you're running the latest operating systems - iOS 8 for your iPhone or iPad and OS X Yosemite on your Mac - you can now record directly from your device to your Mac using QuickTime Player.

You might especially want to do this if you're a developer. If you're about to release an app or game, it pays to take advantage of the App Store's video previews, and also to put gameplay footage/app walkthroughs on your own website and YouTube, of course.

Right on time

Usefully, Apple helps you by adding a touch of extra polish: the QuickTime Player recordings strip any personalized data from your status bar, replacing them with "generic" details; so rather than your carrier and clock settings, you get a status bar with full cellular reception and a full battery, showing the "Apple standard" 9:41 a.m. on the clock.

But you don't have to be a developer to want to do this - you might just want to grab some video of you playing a game to share on YouTube in a Let's Play, or maybe you want to share a cool how-to guide online.

Here's how to do it: