North Dakota State vs South Dakota State live stream: how to watch 2023 FCS Championship game

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 8 - 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT TV channel: ITV 1 (UK) | ESPN 3 or ABC (US) Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) | BT Sport (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State live stream: game preview

Two schools divided by less than 200 miles and decades of animosity face off in the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium on Sunday. The Bison, an all-time FCS dynasty and the reigning national champions, is eyeing a remarkable 10th title in 12 years, while the Jackrabbits are in pursuit of their first ever national honor, having spent their entire existence in their local rival's shadow. Read on as we explain how to get a North Dakota State vs South Dakota State live stream so you can watch the 2023 FCS Championship online from anywhere.

South Dakota State has won the famous Dakota Marker three games running, including a narrow 23-21 victory in October that turned them into the top-ranked team at the expense of North Dakota State. It's the only time the Bison have lost to an FCS opponent all season, and Matt Entz's men have a job on their hands trying to avenge it.

The Jackrabbits have won 12 games in a row, and averaged 41 points over the three playoff rounds. The numbers are staggering, and much of the damage has been wreaked by running back Isaiah Davis, who's topped 100 yards in all three of those games, notching four touchdowns in the process.

However, the only number that matters to the Bison is zero. SDSU lost its only previous national championship game two years ago, and NDSU will do everything in its power to ensure its fiercest rival remains stuck on zero. Running back Kobe Johnson scored three touchdowns in the Bison's epic comeback win over UIW last month, but he's going to have to shake off an injury to play. His understudy TaMerik Williams is definitely out of action, as is fullback Hunter Luepke.

How to watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota State: live stream FCS Championship without cable

(opens in new tab) The 2023 FCS Championship game is being shown on ESPN 3 and ABC in the US. Kick-off is set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. Watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota State live stream without cable If you haven't got ESPN 3 or ABC, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes one of them, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option, if you want more football, is Sling TV (opens in new tab). Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month. An extra $15 buys the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) with you NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets thrown in too. That thereby covers off a large number of college football and NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season, plus loads of college football. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an FCS Championship live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad on holiday or for business and want to watch your country's FCS Championship coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

Use a VPN to live stream FCS Championship from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

(opens in new tab) College football fans can watch the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT on Sunday evening. If you don't have BT Sport as part of a cable package, you can live stream North Dakota State vs South Dakota State using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

Can you watch the 2023 FCS Championship in Canada?

There's a lot of big sport going on at the moment, and unfortunately it looks like the South Dakota State vs North Dakota State game has missed the cut in Canada. If you're keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

