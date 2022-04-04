Kansas vs North Carolina live stream: how to watch NCAA Championship Game from March Madness online

The Tar Heels' journey has been the outstanding story of the March Madness 2022 tournament, but UNC will be the first to testify that fairytale endings rarely materialize. They've torn the script to shreds in each of their past four games, and now go toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Jayhawks. Read on as we explain how to get a Kansas vs North Carolina live stream and watch the 2022 NCAA National Championship game at March Madness online no matter where you are in the world. Don't miss the Kansas vs North Carolina $10 discount on Sling for new subscribers.

This was meant to be a year of transition for the Tar Heels, who only just made the cut for March Madness, but Hubert Davis' men have dumped out three of the pre-tournament favorites, including the reigning champions - and Cinderella herself.

Their latest victory, over arch-rivals Duke on Saturday night, was an all-time March Madness classic, and possibly the biggest game in the tournament's history. Does a hangover await?

There's been the odd heart-in-mouth moment for their opponents, Kansas, but they've taken a much quieter route through the draw. Their victory over Villanova on the weekend caused few ripples, largely because it was routine, but can the No. 1 seeds stand up to UNC's irresistible force? Here's how to watch a Kansas vs North Carolina live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Kansas vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness online in the US without cable

Kansas vs North Carolina is being shown on TBS, TNT and TruTV, with tip-off set for 9.20pm ET / 6.20pm PT on Monday evening. If you have any of those channels on cable, you're all set. Watch March Madness 2022 without cable As TBS, TNT and TruTV are all included in both the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package and its Blue package, whichever you choose you can watch March Madness with Sling. Right now, there's a $10 discount for your first month. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes TBS and TNT, as well as more than 100 other top channels on plans starting at $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the US right now? You can watch a Kansas vs North Carolina live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to live stream Kansas vs North Carolina from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

How to live stream Kansas vs North Carolina and watch March Madness online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Kansas vs North Carolina on TSN, with tip-off set for 9.20pm ET / 6.20pm PT on Monday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a March Madness National Championship live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Kansas vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in the UK

College basketball fans in the UK can watch Kansas vs North Carolina on ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. A subscription costs £9.99 per month or £69.99 per year, and whichever package you choose there's an ESPN Player 7-day FREE trial to take advantage of. Prepare for an extremely late night though, with tip-off scheduled for 2.20am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The National Championship game is also being shown on BT Sport. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch March Madness on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Kansas vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in Australia

Hoops fans Down Under can watch all the National Championship game on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with Kansas vs North Carolina set to tip off at 11.20am AEST on Tuesday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial Don't forget, you can take your March Madness coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.