Japan vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Autumn International Test rugby online from anywhere

Having come through a challenging summer, Ian Foster resurgent New Zealand head to Tokyo to face Japan today for the first match of their northern tour. The fixture marks the All Blacks' first run out since winning the Rugby Championship a month ago – a result that help to stifle critics who had been calling for Foster to be sacked following a series of disappointing results. Can he keep them off his back this Autumn? Read on as our guide explains how to get a Japan vs New Zealand live stream and watch the international rugby online from anywhere.

With upcoming fixtures against England, Wales and Scotland in the coming weeks, Foster knows his side will need to maintain the momentum built up from their strong finish to the Rugby Championship with a solid showing in Tokyo.

New Zealand have never lost a Test against Japan, but won't be taking the prospect of facing Jamie Joseph’s men as a formality. The Cherry Blossoms gave a good account of themselves in their two July Test defeats to France in the summer and will be relishing the opportunity to go up against rugby's most feared team at what may still be a vulnerable time for the All Blacks.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Japan vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Japan vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Live coverage of the All Blacks against Japan is being provided by Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 6.05pm NZDT on Saturday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch a Japan vs New Zealand live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Japan vs New Zealand live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a Japan vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere

How to watch Japan vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch Japan vs New Zealand on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream Japan vs New Zealand for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 4.05pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Japan vs New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the Japan vs New Zealand game in the US, but be warned that kick-off set for 1.05am ET / 10.05pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can I watch Japan vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in the UK and Ireland?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for this Autumn International Test clash at the time of writing. The only alternative is if you're a subscriber from abroad and then you can use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.