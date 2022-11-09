IND vs ENG live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

For 10 years we've been waiting for them to meet at the T20 World Cup and, finally, our prayers have been answered. India take on England in the semi-finals in a tie that has game of the tournament potential. Both teams are fit to bursting with superstars but there's nobody bigger than Virat Kohli who tends to save his very best cricket for the Adelaide Oval. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs England live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) for the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

India vs England live stream Date: Thursday, November 10 Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Time: 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 3am ET / 12am PT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

India won Group 2 ahead of finalists Pakistan with the biggest points haul in the tournament, and much of that was thanks to the form of King Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. However, England have the weapons to neutralise them. Adil Rashid has had the measure of Kohli in the past, while Sam Curran has enjoyed success bowling to Yadav – both matchups could be key here.

Whether it's despite or because of their wealth of options, rhythm has been hard to find at the crease for England's batsmen, and main man Jos Buttler will almost certainly be targeted by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who's dominated him in this format. Can that talent-stacked middle order finally prove its worth?

Add to that the oft-discussed peculiarities of the Adelaide Oval and we have an intriguing tactical battle on our hands. Six T20 World Cup games have been played at this ground so far, and on every occasion the team that won the toss was on the losing side. Only twice has the chasing team taken the win.

India vs England begins at 7pm AEDT (local) / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Thursday, November 10. Follow our guide to get an IND vs ENG live stream online from wherever you are.

How to watch India vs England: live stream T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch an India vs England live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD and 9Now. Play between India vs England gets underway at Adelaide Oval at 7pm AEDT.

Every remaining T20 World Cup fixture is being shown for free on the 9Network. They're all being shown on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel too. If you want Fox Sports but don't want to sign up for an expensive cable package, Kayo Sports has all the good stuff at a much cheaper price. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on!

How to watch IND vs ENG T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream India vs England via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch IND vs ENG: live stream in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs England on Sky Sports, along with every remaining game of the T20 World Cup. Play is set to begin at 8am BST on Thursday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch IND vs PAK: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch an India vs England live stream either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play begins at 1.30pm IST on Thursday. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch IND vs ENG: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

India vs England is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is showing the 2022 T20 World Cup in its entirety. That's fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan is PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play between India and England is set to begin at 1pm PKT on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch IND vs ENG: live stream in New Zealand

Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. India vs England starts at 9pm NZDT on Thursday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

IND vs ENG live stream: how to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the US