How to watch The Outlaws season 2 online from anywhere now

The Outlaws, season 2, once again brings seven wayward individuals, thrown together to complete a Community Payback sentence. They get themselves into even deeper trouble when they find a bag of cash belonging to a Bristol drug lord. From The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant and Elgin James (Mayans, M.C), The Outlaws is a delight, hilariously performed by a big game cast. Read below for our guide on how to watch The Outlaws season 2 online. The show is out on Prime in the States but you can watch both seasons FREE on BBC iPlayer.

*Warning – potential season 1 spoilers*

When season 1 reached its conclusion, the Community Service Seven had been caught up in a gang war after one of their number found and kept thousands of pounds in drug money, landing the misfits in hot water with crime kingpin Dean (Claes Bang). The gang return unscathed for season 2, but embark on an illicit money-making scheme to avoid being whacked and left for dead on Minehead Beach.

Hollywood legend Christopher Walken (Severence) is back as Frank, and Rhianne Barreto and Gamba Cole as Rani and Ben find themselves in even greater peril, although Lady Gabriella – the “celebutante” with anger management issues – offers to help them out.

Also starring Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time), Darren Boyd (Green Wing), and Jessica Gunning as their self-important PCSO Diane, The Outlaws is a charming crime comedy, full of surprises and one hell of a good time. Read on for how to watch The Outlaws season 2 , with all 6 episodes available for free.

How to watch The Outlaws season 2 online FREE

(opens in new tab) All 6, one-hour long episodes of The Outlaws season 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now (opens in new tab), in addition to the very first season. BBC iPlayer is free to watch – although you will need a valid TV license to do so – and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Outlaws season 2 online from abroad

If you find yourself abroad and unable to access your favorite on-demand services, that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Outlaws season 2 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Outlaws season 2 online in the rest of the world

All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.

And in addition to both seasons of The Outlaws, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy, like The Boys, The Underground Railroad, Paper Girls and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

- Head to Amazon Prime Video now to watch for free (opens in new tab)