How to watch Melbourne Cup 2022 and live stream in Australia and abroad

The dreary conditions at Flemington Racecourse look set to cause havoc at the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup, the highlight of the Aussie racing calendar. At best, the turf will be soft – at worst, it could be a mudbath after days of unseasonably wild weather, and Montefilia and Gold Trip are amongst the horses that could benefit the most. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Melbourne Cup live stream from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

They call it the race that stops the nation, but the sodden 3,200m surface may well stop a few of the horses in their tracks. Twenty-four became 23 when Point Nepean was scratched from the race on Monday, and it's far from the only would-be contender that could see its chances go up in smoke even before the starter pistol is fired.

The rain has put a dampener on Deauville Legend who was already a surprise favorite to some seeing as he's never raced in Australia before. The David Payne-trained Montefilia, on the other hand, is right in the mix now, along with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's Gold Trip, Joseph Pride's Stockman, and Bjorn Baker's Arapaho.

Real of Flowers and High Emocean have fantastic wet-course pedigree too, though they've drawn the outside posts, where the ground looks set to be at its heaviest, so they're going to have to do things the hard way.

With a purse totalling $8 million, $4.4 million of which goes to the winner, it's the richest 'two-mile' handicap in the world, so follow our guide on getting a 2022 Melbourne Cup live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the race for FREE in Australia.

How to watch a FREE Melbourne Cup live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fans in Australia can tune in to the 2022 Melbourne Cup on free-to-air Network 10 (opens in new tab). Coverage of Melbourne Cup Day starts at 10am AEDT on Tuesday, ahead of the main race itself at 3pm. You can also live stream the action on Network 10’s online service 10 Play (opens in new tab) , which is completely FREE to use. All you need to do is to create a 10 Play account and log in. Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 10 Play from abroad. (opens in new tab) You can also live stream the 2022 Melbourne Cup on the FREE-to-air Racing.com (opens in new tab) channel. Available on Freeview, Racing.com's coverage begins at 10.30am.

How to live stream Melbourne Cup 2022 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be Australia or anywhere else - and try to stream the racing via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Melbourne Cup from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 10 Play site or app (opens in new tab)

How to watch 2022 Melbourne Cup FREE in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Viewers in New Zealand can also tune in for FREE, with coverage of the Melbourne Cup being provided by TVNZ 1 (opens in new tab) from 4.30pm NZDT on Tuesday afternoon. The race itself gets underway at 5pm. You can live stream the Melbourne Cup via the free TVNZ OnDemand (opens in new tab) streaming service too, which is completely free to use and available on a wide range of devices. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be streaming the action in no time at all.

How to watch a 2022 Melbourne Cup live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Melbourne Cup is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. Be warned that coverage starts at 11pm GMT on Monday night, ahead of the headline race itself at 4am. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Melbourne Cup on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch Melbourne Cup coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the 2022 Melbourne Cup in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Melbourne Cup is set to begin at 12am ET / 9pm PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning, and the event is being shown on FS2 in the US, with coverage getting underway at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Melbourne Cup live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Melbourne Cup without cable FS2 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV (opens in new tab), as an $11 per month addon to its Sling Blue package. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 40+ other channels. There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. And, right now, you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV, and best of all it offers a FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.

