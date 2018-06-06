How to watch E3 2018: a schedule for every press conference livestream

It’s that time of year again, the big event in the gaming calendar has rolled around once more: E3. When all the big names in games gather in LA to reveal what they’ve been up to and what they’ve got planned. Just like every other year, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, and Ubisoft will all be hosting press conferences before the show floor opens to the public on June 12.

Of course, it’s not everyone that can be in LA to watch events unfold so online you can tune into every event and watch it where you are at that moment, whether that’s lounging in front of your living room TV or perched in a bathroom cubicle at work with your smartphone.

TechRadar is at E3 2018 in person and and we'll have all of our latest news and views in our E3 2018 news hub. Here, though, you’ll find the times and places to watch the main press conferences. We'll update every day to embed livestreams – just click through to the show you're most interested in.

Conference schedule

EA Play

As usual EA is kicking things off with its not-quite-E3 event, EA Play. Before fans get to rush in and try games out for themselves, EA will be hosting its press conference where we expect to see news from big titles like the new Battlefield, Anthem and the next round of EA Sports games.

When is it? June 9 at 11am PDT/ 7pm BST/ 2pm EDT/ 4am (June 10) AEST

Where can I watch it? No livestream has been posted just yet but it's expected that you'll be able to tune into EA Play on EA's official YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels as well as on EA.com itself.

Microsoft at E3 2018

Microsoft has changed the location of its event this year but it's kept its June 10 date. Now that the Xbox One X is out in the wild, this year we're expecting Microsoft to really focus on pushing games that will make us want to pick one up.

As far as what games we think we'll see there will undoubtedly be an update on the progress of Crackdown 3 and a look at the next big Sea of Thieves content update. Outside of that we're really hoping to see a little more information on Age of Empires 4 and perhaps the reveal of a few more exclusives like Forza Horizon 4, Gears of War 5 or even Halo 6. Maybe we'll even see those Fable 4 rumors confirmed or denied. Suffice it to say there are a lot of franchises fans will be hoping Microsoft will announce a return for this year.

When is it? June 10 at 1pm PDT/ 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 6am (June 11) AEST

Where can I watch it? No livestream has been posted just yet but you'll be able to watch Microsoft's stream on the official Mixer channel as well as through the Mixer apps for Xbox and Windows 10. We imagine it'll also be broadcast through other services such as Twitch and YouTube.

Bethesda at E3 2018

Bethesda has teased that this year will be its biggest ever E3 conference (though it's not going to be a three hour marathon Pete Hines has promised). That's a pretty exciting claim to make but what will we see? Well, Rage 2 is almost a certainty following its recent announcement. As is Fallout 76. But with Doom, Wolfenstein and Dishonored titles all having been released recently and Elder Scrolls Online still going strong, what else could be in the works?

Well, Elder Scrolls 6 seems like a stretch but perhaps we'll see a brand new franchise rear its head this year. We're also expecting some Switch ports and given its the 10 year anniversary of Fallout 3, we have some suspicions.

When is it? June 10 at 6.30pm PDT/ 2.30 am BST / 9.30 pm EDT / 11.30am (June 11) AEST

Where can I watch it? This is a late one for those based in Europe but if you're looking to watch live then it's likely that you're going to be able to find it on Twitch and YouTube.

Square Enix at E3 2018

It's been a few years since Square Enix has held its own press conference at E3 so you can be sure it has some news worth shouting about this year. Given it's coming in September we can be pretty sure that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will make an appearance. And we're hoping we'll see some updates for the progress of Final Fantasy 7 and Kingdom Hearts 3 too.

When is it? June 11 at 10am PDT/ 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 3am (June 12) AEST

Where can I watch it? Square Enix has said that its conference will be streaming in both English and Japanese and we'll be able to watch it on YouTubeand Twitch.

Ubisoft at E3 2018

Well, after the recent confirmation that Assassin's Creed Odyssey is in the works and will appear at E3, we at least know one thing that will certainly be worth watching out for during Ubisoft's keynote. In 2017 Ubisoft had a really strong show and we're hoping it'll be the same this year, perhaps with some updates on titles like Skull and Bones (even though its release date has been pushed back slightly) as well as Beyond Good and Evil 2.

When is it? June 11 at 1pm PDT/ 9pm BST / 4pm EDT/ 6am (June 12) AEST

Where can I watch it? You'll find Ubisoft's stream on its official YouTube channel and on Twitch.

PC Gaming Show at E3 2018

For all PC gaming fans, this show is the one to watch for all the latest news and announcements around your favorite platform. This year the theme is 'see the future of PC gaming' so expect to see plenty of hardware and software announcements as well as interesting developer discussions.

When is it? June 11 at 3pm PDT/ 11pm BST/ 6pm EDT/ 8am (June 12) AEST

Where can I watch it? PC Gamer’s Twitch channel as well as on Facebook, YouTube Gaming and Steam.

PlayStation at E3 2018

Sony has revealed that this year it's going to be focusing in on its big four exclusive games: The Last of Us 2, Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. Rather than showing a reel of trailers, we're expecting Sony to deep dive into these games this year, explaining a little more about what they're going to be like and chatting with the people who have been working on them. Outside of this, of course, we can expect a few more details on the big third-party releases that will be coming to PlayStation this year.

When is it? June 11 at 6pm PDT/ 2am (June 12) BST/ 9pm EDT / 11am (June 12) AEST

Where can I watch it? It's a late one (or an early one) for those living in Europe but Sony's show tends to be a must-see. If you're planning to sit up then you'll be able to watch the conference on Twitch and YouTube.

Nintendo at E3 2018

Nintendo doesn't do the big stage show, instead you'll be getting a stream that's directly intended for you in your home. After a presentation which will show off all of Nintendo's upcoming releases, you'll be able to tune into a livestream Treehouse, where Nintendo will delve into more detail with gameplay and developer interviews. This year you can expect to hear a lot about Super Smash Bros. And we're hoping for a little more news on the 2019 Pokemon RPG and Metroid Prime 4 too.

When is it? Tuesday June 12 at 9am PDT/ 5 pm BST / 12pm EDT/ 2am (June 13) AEST

Where can I watch it? You'll find Nintendo's Direct on its official E3 website or on its Twitch channel.