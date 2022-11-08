How to watch 2022 midterm elections: live stream the results and analysis

At the midway point of Joe Biden’s presidency, millions of voters have gone to the polls to have their say on the 46th POTUS and decide the fate of the precariously balanced House of Representatives and Senate. It tends to be a damaging day for the sitting president and majority party, which can have wide-reaching and immediate consequences for the running of the country. Read on as we explain how to watch the 2022 midterm election results online from anywhere in the world.

Watch 2022 midterm election results Date: Tuesday, November 8

The Senate is currently evenly split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, but vice president Kamala Harris has been able to tip the balance in the Dems' favor. She's cast 26 tie-breaking votes, the most by any vice president in nearly 200 years, but a single vote swing would see control switch to the Republicans.

The Democrats currently hold the majority in the House of Representatives, but polling suggests there's a strong chance this will flip over to the Republicans, a result that would effectively strip Biden of much of his power for the final two years of his presidency.

Much of the Democrats' campaigning has focused on abortion protections and climate change, while the Republicans have championed crime, cost of living and immigration as their primary causes. However, perhaps more than anything the midterms give voters an opportunity to let the sitting president know what they think of him.

The votes may take hours or days to count, but in the meantime we've got plenty of time to stare at the tea leaves and try to find meaning in it all. Follow our guide on how to watch 2022 midterm election results live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Stream 2022 midterm results with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV includes all of the Big Three news networks – MSNBC, CNN and Fox News – in its Blue package, and each of the channels will have rolling coverage of the 2022 midterms. It usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month.

Which channels do I need to watch 2022 midterm election results?

As one of the biggest political events of the year, in-depth coverage of the 2022 midterms is available from a vast array of different networks, including but not limited to, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC and PBS.

MSNBC, CNN and Fox News make up the US's so-called Big Three cable news networks, and will be the channels that most viewers turn to for rolling midterm elections coverage.

Midterm election results live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Many local and national news channels are covering the 2022 midterms in the US, but the majority of people will be looking to tune in on one of the Big Three networks: MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. CNN's coverage is the earliest of the three to get underway, at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. Both MSNBC and Fox News start their dedicated midterms programming at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. How to watch midterm election results without cable If you don't have those channels on cable, fear not because they're all available via OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, so you can flick between the three if you want to. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). CNN is also available through Sling Orange (opens in new tab), though it doesn't offer MSNBC or Fox News. A costlier alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), though of the Big Three news networks, it only offers MSNBC. Members get access to over 120 channels in total, with prices starting at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch midterm election results from outside your country

While the midterm election results will be on TV networks all over the world, US citizens currently abroad may still wish to watch the coverage on one of the above channels instead. To do this, you may need to use a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked. That's where the broadcasters block access to their TV feeds from abroad.

VPN is software for your computer or smart device which allows you to stream as if you were in any location, in this case, the US. There are many VPN providers out there. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service. We rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best.

Use a VPN to watch midterms from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2022 US midterm election results in the UK: FREE live stream

(opens in new tab) BBC News is offering dedicated live coverage of the midterm election results in the UK, with coverage getting underway at 11.15pm GMT on Tuesday night, continuing through to 7.30am on Wednesday Morning. BBC News is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from home? Watch midterm election results from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) The on-demand streaming platform is accessible through a wide range of devices, including desktop, iOS and Android, streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as most smart TVs. Sky News will also have coverage of the midterms, free to watch on the Sky News App, YouTube (opens in new tab) and on Freeview.

How to watch 2022 US midterm election results in Australia: FREE live stream

(opens in new tab) In Australia, free coverage of the 2022 US midterm election results will be available via ABC News. Alternatively, you can catch it online live or on-demand via YouTube (opens in new tab) or the ABC iview (opens in new tab) streaming service. It’s FREE to use – all you need to do is create an account and away you go! For dedicated rolling news, CNN, Fox News, BBC World News and Sky News are your best bets. Away from Australia right now? Not to worry, you can still access the streaming service you need from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch 2022 US midterm election results in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch dedicated live coverage of the US midterm elections on NBC, CBS and ABC, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on all three channels. If you'd prefer a quick rundown of the latest news rather than round-the-clock coverage, you can instead get that from CBC (opens in new tab).

