India’s biggest cricketing event IPL 2018 (Indian Premier League) has kicked off last week. Over the span of a decade, IPL has grown into a mega tournament where millions of fans tune in to witness some new-age cricket.

Popular names from the cricketing world fly over to participate in the league. Players from different nations book their schedules to attend the two month-long cricketing extravaganza each year. This not just brings world class quality games and tons of entertainment, but also brings together fans from all across the globe.

With more and more users getting on board, the number of people streaming the tournament online has increased. Watching the tournament on-the-go and catching all the action as it happens is possible only via online streaming.

If you’ve not managed to get access to the live matches of the games on a TV, here’s TechRadar’s guide to watching all the IPL matches online, wherever you are in the world.

Here’s how to watch IPL 2018 online in India

As already reported, Hotstar has acquired the exclusive rights for Indian Cricket and IPL. So, the only online destination to stream IPL 2018 in India is Hotstar.

Those who have not subscribed to the streaming service need to pay Rs 999 for one year subscription to get access to all the content. If you only need it for watching IPL matches, then there’s a dedicated ‘All Sports’ subscription at an introductory offer of Rs 299/year. Unlike before, there is no delayed free feed of IPL 2018 matches. So, no free streaming for more than 10 minutes.

There’s some relief for Airtel and Jio users as the telecom giants have bagged a deal with Hotstar. Both Airtel and Jio are allowing their users to stream live watches through Airtel TV and JioTV apps respectively.

How to watch IPL in other countries?

Pakistan and Bangladesh

Cricket in Pakistan and Bangladesh is as big as it is in India. For those in Pakistan, Geo Super is streaming the league in the country via their website and app.

Watch here.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch IPL 2018 on Channel 9, which holds the official broadcasting rights.

Watch here.

Canada and US

Fortunately, Hotstar is also functional in US and Canada regions. So viewers can simply go to Hotstar and watch live IPL 2018 matches.

Australia

YuppTV has the exclusive live streaming rights for IPL 2018, in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, South America and South East Asia.

If YuppTV isn’t suitable to users in Australia, they can opt for a $39 Foxtel subscription for the same.

Middle East

In addition to aforementioned YuppTV, IPL fans in the Middle East and rest of North America can watch the live stream online using beIN connect at $18/month subscription charge. Other countries include UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

South Africa

In South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport is the official broadcaster of IPL 2018. So if you are an existing subscriber of SuperSport, you can catch the live stream online.

Watch here.

UK

Britain’s second-biggest broadcaster— Sky Sports has won the exclusive rights for IPL 2018 live streaming. Apart from watching it on TV, users can also download the Sky Go app to watch the live stream.