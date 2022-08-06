Argentina vs Australia live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship 2022 from anywhere

Having just been burned by one of their former coaches, the Wallabies face up to another as Michael Cheika leads Argentina in what promises to be an intriguing Rugby Championship opener. The confidence in the Pumas ranks hasn't been this high for years, whereas Dave Rennie's men are under pressure after a winter riddled with disappointment and disruption. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Argentina vs Australia live stream and watch the 2022 Rugby Championship online from anywhere.

Argentina vs Australia live stream Date: Saturday, August 6 Kick-off time: 4.05pm ART (local) / 8.05pm BST / 9.05pm SAST / 3.05pm ET / 5.05am AEST / 7.05am NZST Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza Live stream: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | SuperSport (opens in new tab) (SA) | FloRugby (opens in new tab) (US) | Stan Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Cheika's still got that old magic touch. His first act as Argentina coach was to lead the team to a stunning Test series victory over Scotland last month, and most ominous of all is that he knows many of the Aussie starters - not least skipper Michael Hooper - inside-out.

Emiliano Boffelli was the hero of that series, his last-gasp try completing a famous second-half comeback that had looked inconceivable when the Pumas fell 15 points behind with half an hour to go. Like all of Cheika's teams, this is one that's been geared to fight tooth and nail to the bitter end.

Quade Cooper is back in the Wallabies' first XV after having to sit out the England Test series, but with partner in crime Samu Kerevi out with an ACL injury, the Hanazono Liners fly-half needs to prove that he's mature enough to orchestrate this team.

That troublesome fullback role now apparently belongs to Tom Wright, despite Jordan Petaia long being destined for it. The Queensland Reds man has instead been shifted to the wing. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Argentina vs Australia live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch Argentina vs Australia on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 8.05pm BST on Saturday evening. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Action at 8pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch Argentina vs Australia on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.

Watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Argentina vs Australia live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to live stream Argentina vs Australia from anywhere

How to watch Argentina vs Wallabies: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch Argentina vs Wallabies on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream Argentina vs Wallabies for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The only catch is that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 5.05am AEST on Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Argentina vs Australia

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the Argentina vs Australia game in the US, with kick-off set for 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT on Saturday afternoon. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch Argentina vs Australia in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand, with kick-off set for 9.05pm SAST on Saturday night. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream rugby in New Zealand