You can make ice cream in the winter thanks to these sweet Christmas deals

The Holiday season has finally arrived, along with plenty of Christmas sales that can save you tons of money on home appliances. And though it's winter, this is the perfect time to invest in summer trends thanks to the great sales going on now. One of the best is the current sale on ice cream makers.



• Shop more Holiday deals at Amazon

There are plenty of different ice cream makers on the market, with an equal amount of methods and features. Choosing the right one at the right price is hard enough, but these holiday deals make it so much easier. We have the Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker on sale for $159.96 at QVC, the Whynter 2.1 Quart Ice Cream Maker on sale for $239.93 at Walmart, or the Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker on sale for $109.95 at Walmart.

If you've been wanting an ice cream maker for the summer or even to enjoy a cold treat from the comfort of your warm home, take advantage of these excellent deals now while the prices are still sweet.

Best Holiday ice cream maker deals

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker: was $229 now $159.96 on QVC

One of the best ice cream maker deals, the Ninja CREAMi is an affordable yet easy way to make ice cream. You fill the canister with the combined ingredients, freeze overnight, and then use the mixer to break it down into a creamy ice cream. It's dishwasher safe and comes with five one-pint bowls, five pint lids, and 30 recipes.

Whynter 2.1 Quart Ice Cream Maker: was $273.56 now $239.93 at Walmart

If you're looking for an automatic ice cream maker with a compression freezer, this one is also a great deal. You don't need to pre-freeze the bowl overnight, it has built-in safeties to prevent motor damage when the mixture becomes solid, and its cooling feature prevents melting. It makes up to two quarts in one batch.

Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker: was $124.95 now $109.95 at Walmart

This is a much more affordable option for those who don't mind freezing the bowl overnight. From there, you add the ingredients and churn for 20 minutes to get creamy ice cream. It makes two quarts in one batch.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer: was $99.99 now $69.95 on Amazon

If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, the ice cream maker bowl attachment is a nice budget option. You freeze the bow overnight, add the ingredients, and then churn for 20-30 minutes to get your ice cream. Makes two quarts in one batch and you can eat it out the bowl.

Whynter ICR-300SS 0.5-Quart Stainless Steel Rolled Ice Cream Maker: was $275 now $166.96 on Amazon

This ice cream maker is for a more unique take on the creamy dessert. It comes with a compressor freezer so you don't need to freeze it overnight, instead, you pour and spread the mixture on top then wait five minutes to freeze before rolling it up. It also comes with two stainless steel spatulas.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More ice cream maker deals

More Holiday sales