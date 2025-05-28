Winter is coming: beat the cold with up to 52% off these hot EOFY heater deals
Top warmers from Dyson and De’Longhi – prices from just AU$29.69
The official winter months are just around the corner in Australia, but depending on where you live on the island nation, you're probably already feeling the chill. Luckily, to help keep the cold at bay, there are already a bunch of heater deals in the run up to the official EOFY sales period from leading brands like Dyson and De’Longhi.
I personally love Dyson’s heaters as they often function as both air circulators and purifiers, pairing as fans when you don’t necessarily want to heat a room. That being said, you might just want a flat-panel heater, or a cheap gadget perfect for warming a small space. Whatever the case, I’ve picked out five great options below to suit a range of needs and budgets.
Save AU$124
One of Dyson’s higher-end air circulators, the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 doubles as a fan and a heater, while also purifying and promising to capture up to 99.95% of pollutants. It connects to the MyDyson app for smartphone control and has removable HEPA filters for keeping the air clean. It also comes with a remote and a small saving. While still expensive, it justifies its price tag by being a machine you can use year round.
Save AU$302
An attractive saving on one of Dyson’s mid-range heaters, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 has HEPA air-purifying capability and doubles as a fan during summer. Unlike the HP1 device mentioned above, it lacks app support, meaning you’ll need to control it with the included remote.
Save AU$201
Want to save even more while forgoing features? Dyson’s Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan and heater combo cuts out the air purification tech and app support to deliver a barebones, versatile piece of kit. In our Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus review, we loved it for its safe design and quick heating, but noted it’s a little noisy and remote control-reliant.
Save AU$271.51
If you’re looking for a capable 2400W heater that doesn’t take up much space to quickly heat a room, De’Longhi’s SlimStyle convector heater might be exactly the right thing. Perfect for large rooms, this heater comes with an adjustable thermostat for the right heat, a 24-hour timer and wall mounting capability. It’ll also safely deactivate if it tips over or gets too hot.
Save AU$5.26
Not a colossal saving with this heater, but still a device to be considered even at full price if you only want to warm a small room. Its tiny size allows it to be placed conveniently on a bench or desk, and it offers two heat settings. Its attached feet keep it from coming into contact with the surface it’s sitting on and, if you don’t want it to heat, there’s a fan only setting to help circulate air. If it tips over or gets too hot, a safety switch will immediately trip, deactivating the device.
