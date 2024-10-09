Our pick for the best budget Dyson vacuum drops to record-low price for Prime Day

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is at the more affordable end of all the manufacturer's options but it's still one of the best in the business. At its original price, though, this vacuum still isn't cheap. However, you can now get a better deal as the Dyson V8 is at Amazon for $299.99 (was $469.99).

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day , you can benefit from this whopping $170 discount. The Dyson V8 Cordless has been dropped before but never to sub $300. If you've liked the idea of getting a Dyson but never made the investment, now is the best time to get what you've always wanted – especially as we rate it as the best Dyson vacuum you can buy on a budget.

Today’s best Dyson vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is discounted by $170, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen and making it even easier to recommend as our best budget Dyson. With a lightweight body and fantastic battery life, the Dyson V8 is perfectly designed to keep your home clean. It's also ideally suited to pet owners with its amazing ability to pick up pet hair. This deal is only for Amazon Prime members, though.

Have a read of our Dyson V8 review to see why we love this cordless vacuum so much. It is one of the best vacuum cleaners for those who want great value for money. At sub $300, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price.

The powerful suction with a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head ensures carpets are deep cleaned and hard floors kept clear. The dedicated hair screw tool will also help pet owners remove pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces. With 40 minutes of runtime, too, you'll have more than enough battery life to get your whole house sorted.

