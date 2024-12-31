5 superb vacuum cleaner deals from the winter sales

The new year is almost here, and if your current vacuum has struggled to stay on top of the demands of the festive period, now is a great time to shop for an upgrade so you can start the year with fresh, extra-clean floors. Most of the major retailers are running some kind of winter / January sale, and we've spotted some excellent discounts on the best vacuum cleaners, as well as the best cordless vacuums.

We've pulled out our top picks below, adding some quick links to retailers' general sales if you'd rather choose yourself. There are strong price-drops on some of our favorite Dyson vacuums (with the brand's signature top-quality build and ultra-maneuverable floorheads) as well as our best-rated Shark models. We've tested all these models ourselves, and they've proven they can handle the demands of tough cleanup jobs – including any final remnants of the Christmas festivities.

Today's best vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V11 Advanced: was £429.99 now £299 at John Lewis The Dyson V11 is a couple of models down from the latest and greatest Dyson cordless, but it still offers the most useful features of those models, including very powerful suction, a long battery life, an LCD screen to deliver information and a one-press button for easy operation. We think it tends to offer the best price-to-performance ratio of any Dyson vac, and that's at full price – it's stupidly good value with the current deal. No original price is given on the John Lewis listing, but head to Dyson (where the same model is discounted to £299.99) and you'll see it was £429.99. For the full low-down, head to our Dyson V11 review.

Henry Quick Pod cordless vacuum cleaner: was £299 now £199 at Currys With £100 off, this simple but effective cleaner is a brilliant budget buy. It's a cordless stick option from the brand known for its reliable, sturdy and friendly faced canister vacuum. In our Henry Quick Cordless review our tester was impressed with this vacuum's powerful suction, and low-effort maintenance. It's bagged, which does represent an ongoing cost, but it might suit those with allergies, because it spells the end of messy emptying.

There are also plenty of deals live on robot vacuums right now. A robovac won't deliver as deep a clean as a manual vacuum, but they are excellent at helping you stay on top of regular, light cleans with minimal effort and disruption. Head to our guide to the best robot vacuums for our top recommendations.