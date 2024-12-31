5 superb vacuum cleaner deals from the winter sales
Now is an excellent time to upgrade your vacuum, and start the new year fresh, with cleaner floors
The new year is almost here, and if your current vacuum has struggled to stay on top of the demands of the festive period, now is a great time to shop for an upgrade so you can start the year with fresh, extra-clean floors. Most of the major retailers are running some kind of winter / January sale, and we've spotted some excellent discounts on the best vacuum cleaners, as well as the best cordless vacuums.
We've pulled out our top picks below, adding some quick links to retailers' general sales if you'd rather choose yourself. There are strong price-drops on some of our favorite Dyson vacuums (with the brand's signature top-quality build and ultra-maneuverable floorheads) as well as our best-rated Shark models. We've tested all these models ourselves, and they've proven they can handle the demands of tough cleanup jobs – including any final remnants of the Christmas festivities.
Today's best vacuum cleaner deals
The Dyson V11 is a couple of models down from the latest and greatest Dyson cordless, but it still offers the most useful features of those models, including very powerful suction, a long battery life, an LCD screen to deliver information and a one-press button for easy operation. We think it tends to offer the best price-to-performance ratio of any Dyson vac, and that's at full price – it's stupidly good value with the current deal. No original price is given on the John Lewis listing, but head to Dyson (where the same model is discounted to £299.99) and you'll see it was £429.99. For the full low-down, head to our Dyson V11 review.
The V8 is an older Dyson, but still very capable. It's all-round slightly diminished compared to the V11 above, and that's reflected in the more affordable price tag (see exactly how they match up in our Dyson V8 vs V11 article). The cleaning power is still strong, and you're getting two floorheads – one general purpose, and one fluffy floorhead specifically for hard floors. For the full low-down, head to our Dyson V8 review.
With £100 off, this simple but effective cleaner is a brilliant budget buy. It's a cordless stick option from the brand known for its reliable, sturdy and friendly faced canister vacuum. In our Henry Quick Cordless review our tester was impressed with this vacuum's powerful suction, and low-effort maintenance. It's bagged, which does represent an ongoing cost, but it might suit those with allergies, because it spells the end of messy emptying.
This is Shark's latest and greatest cordless vacuum, and it impressed our tester in our Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum review. It comes with a slew of automation features to help it deliver an efficient, low-effort clean, and the auto-empty base means that part will only need manual intervention occasionally.
The Stratos is a slightly older option in the Shark cordless range, and where it really shines is outright suction power. It's a little heavier and less tech-packed than the likes of the PowerDetect and Detect Pro, but we still rank it amongst the best Shark vacuums around. It features the brand's signature forward-bending wand, which means you can get right under furniture without having to bend too far down. With £150 off, it's excellent value for money right now. Head to our Shark Stratos cordless review for more info.
There are also plenty of deals live on robot vacuums right now. A robovac won't deliver as deep a clean as a manual vacuum, but they are excellent at helping you stay on top of regular, light cleans with minimal effort and disruption. Head to our guide to the best robot vacuums for our top recommendations.
