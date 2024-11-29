Listen up! Smart speakers are going super cheap this Black Friday, and you'll find all the best deals right here

Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new smart speaker, and there are some amazing deals running right now. Whether you're just starting out with smart home tech, or want to extend your existing setup into more rooms in your home. I've hand-picked the best Black Friday deals to save you time, effort, and money.

There are particularly deep discounts on Amazon Echo speakers. For example, you can snag the 4th Gen Amazon Echo for only $54.99 (was $99.99), or pick up the tiny Amazon Echo Pop for a mere $17.99 (was $39.99).

Sadly there don't appear to be any good Black Friday deals on Google Nest or Apple HomePod speakers this time round, though I have found some good offers on Sonos Era smart speakers. These only offer voice controls via Alexa or Sonos Home, but they do support streaming via Apple AirPlay 2.

If you're not in the US, scroll down this page to find today's best Black Friday smart speaker deals where you are.

Today's best smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The tiny Echo Pop is a great option if you already have an Amazon Echo setup and you want to use voice controls in more rooms – it's not the best for sound quality, but its microphones and voice recognition are excellent (as we noted in our Amazon Echo Pop review). With 55% off, it's back down to its lowest ever price.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The little Amazon Echo Spot works brilliantly as a smart speaker/alarm clock for your nightstand, and it's going cheap for Black Friday. This discount brings it back down to its lowest price ever – the same as we saw on Amazon Prime Day. Take a look at our full Amazon Echo Spot review for the full lowdown.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The 4th Gen Amazon Echo currently holds the top spot in our roundup of the best smart speakers, and it's received a massive 45% discount for Black Friday. It's not the absolute cheapest we've ever seen it (it was available for a little less on Prime Day) but it's still great value and well worth your attention. In our review, we called it a "serious step up from its predecessors" - and we meant it.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you're looking for a smart speaker that can deliver great sound quality, the Sonos Era 100 is a strong recommendation - particularly with this $50 discount making the usually-high price tag much more palatable. Our home entertainment expert Matt Bolton called it "nearly the ideal small and flexible speaker" in his glowing review, and that's good enough for me.

Sonos Era 300: was $449.99 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Era 300 is a fabulous smart speaker for a home cinema setup, featuring stereo or spatial audio. Matt Bolton gave it four and a half stars our of five in his review, calling it "more expansive than any other single box speaker for the price". It's never been cheaper than it is right now.

If you like the look of the two Sonos speakers here but aren't sure whether to drop the extra cash on the more expensive model, tech expert Becca Caddy has prepared a handy guide to help you make the right choice: Sonos Era 100 vs Sonos Era 300.

