This top-rated Eufy video doorbell is going cheap for Black Friday – and it's even better than Ring

Thinking about picking up a Ring video doorbell this Black Friday? Not so fast – the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual is now on sale at Very for just £114 (was £179.99), and it's even better.

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual has long held a place in our roundup of the best video doorbells, and it beats Ring doorbells in one key way: you don't need to pay a monthly subscription to unlock all its features. Video is stored locally, so there's no fee to access your footage, and tools like AI-enabled package detection are all included. Add a £64.99 price cut, and it's one of the best Black Friday deals on home tech I've seen so far.

Today's best Eufy Video Doorbell Dual deal

Eufy Video Doorbell Dual: was £179.99 now £114 at very.co.uk This is a huge Black Friday saving on one of our top-rated video doorbells, which our reviewer awarded 4.5/5 stars. Its top camera records visitors' faces while the bottom one detects and monitors packages left on your doorstep, and it stores video footage locally so there's no need to pay a monthly subscription fee to access it. The same doorbell is £119 at Argos.

We're expecting to see some great Black Friday Ring doorbell deals this year, but if you pick up one of them, you won't be able to access its full features without also committing to a monthly fee of at least £8 a month or £80 a year (for more details, see our "do I need a Ring subscription?" guide). There are no such concerns with the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual, which gives you everything subscription-free.

Our reviewer, Carrie-Ann Skinner, also appreciated the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual's crisp picture quality, and how easy it was to install whether you take the wireless route and run it from its internal battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring. Take a look at our full Eufy Video Doorbell Dual review for more details.

