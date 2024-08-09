Missed out on Prime Day? The Amazon Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price since then

Promising the “ultimate streaming experience”, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon which is the second-best price it’s ever been.

We get it – second best isn’t best. However, it only dropped to a lower price during Prime Day last month where it dipped to $99.99 otherwise this is the best price the Amazon Fire TV Cube ever gets. If you missed out on Prime Day, this is a good time to buy.

If you’re an avid fan of streaming services, there are Amazon Fire TV Stick deals which are cheaper but this one is the fastest streaming media player around. It also has useful features like support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. It’s perfect for upgrading from your TV’s built-in operating system which is generally far inferior to a dedicated solution.

Today’s best Amazon Fire TV Cube deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The fastest-ever streaming media player (presumably, so far), the Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It works as a smart speaker so you can control your smart home devices with it, but it also provides access to every streaming app you can think of. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and it’s everything you could want.

Considered to be the best streaming device for anyone who loves the convenience of Alexa, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is small yet mighty. It works equally well as a versatile smart speaker as it does as a competent media player and streamer.

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we appreciated how speedy and responsive it was, and how well it works as a TV/AV control centre. Predictably, it inundates you with plenty of Amazon content but that’s no bad thing if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Its home screen provides rows of suggested content you can watch or rent, and these days Amazon Prime offers some truly great shows and movies.

There are other apps too with new services added regularly, including all the most popular ones like Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. While you could get a similar experience with an Amazon Fire TV Stick and an Amazon Echo Dot, the combined experience is speedy and appealing so the Amazon Fire TV Cube fits into your lifestyle fairly well.

Of course, if you want to keep costs down, there are plenty of Roku deals happening with the brand often quite inexpensive. You may also want to keep an eye on the TV deals happening at the moment if your TV is feeling pretty tired.