Don't miss this chance to grab the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for 50% off

You can start the new year with a great value smart display if you take advantage of Amazon's latest deal on its budget Echo Show model. Right now, you can get the best-selling Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (was $89.99).

This is the latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 5, which upgrades the older model with a faster processor, a design that incorporates infinity edge cover glass, an additional mic with improved audio, and a screen that makes nighttime viewing easier on the eyes. If you already have an Amazon Echo device, you can even trade it in to get the new model for up to an extra 20% off.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 : was $89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 isn't just a smart speaker. It's a little bit like a digital clock with how it displays the time, weather, and news, depending on how you customize the layout. It includes a built-in camera that can take 2MP video calls from Alexa app and Amazon Echo users and monitor your room like a home security camera. You can also stream movies, shows, and music from its tiny 5.5-inch screen. At half price, it's one of the most affordable ways to manage an Alexa-based smart home with plenty of utility for even non-Alexa users.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can show you the time, weather, and more from its 5.5-inch display. It supports 2MP video calls from friends and family with the Alexa app or an Echo device and can use the same built-in camera to check in on family and pets in the area.

The Echo Show 5 can also access cameras around your home, and stream movies, shows, and music. However, Amazon notes that Netflix is not currently compatible with this version of the Echo Show 5.

Even if it doesn't compare to a tablet or TV, the Echo Show 5 offers great value for an easy, affordable way to access all these features from one physical hub. It's an especially apt choice for Alexa fans who can take advantage of voice control and smart home features.

Christmas might be over, but you can still browse the best Amazon Echo speakers and best smart speakers to plan for your next smart home purchase. For input from our experts, read our Tech Resolutions 2025 and have a happy New Year!