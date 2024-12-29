Tech Resolutions 2025 – 7 ways to survive January and upgrade your life with tech this year

New year's resolutions are just the kind of chore you don't need after a week of relaxing excess – so this year we're committing to 'tech resolutions' instead.

These friendlier, less intimidating commitments involve using gadgets or apps to nudge your life in the right direction. Or they can simply help you survive the brutal month that is January. Best of all, they all involve tech.

The tech resolutions below don't involve giving up indulgences or hitting gyms. Instead, they're a mix of ideas from the TechRadar team on how they'll be using gadgets, apps or a mix of the two to try new hobbies, save money or just have a blast with new board game discoveries in early 2025.

There are guides on how to slash your streaming bills, set up your iPhone 16 to take better photos in 2025, and use Notion to plan your new year. But there are also fun side quests, like how to rediscover the joy of CDs and one writer's advice on the best cheap gadgets to raise your bread-making game.

Whichever part of your tech life needs a shot of new year's enthusiasm, you'll find some valuable nuggets of advice below. And if it inevitably all goes wrong, you can always blame the gadgets...

The money savers

(Image credit: Netflix / Disney+ / Amazon Prime Video)

Our streaming bills have quickly become bigger than Elon Musk's ego – it's time to take action. TechRadar contributor Esat Dedezade has broken down how he's embracing 'subscription hopping' in 2025 to save hundreds on his bills.

The tactic involves a little planning, but fortunately we've done all of that for you – including a 'cheat sheet' that shows all of the biggest shows landing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more in the first few months of 2025, so you can quickly create your own plan. Trust us, you'll feel extremely smug afterwards.

(Image credit: Leon Poultney / Getty Images)

Owning an EV can be an expensive business, not least because of pesky depreciation. But whether you've bought new or second-hand, there is one thing you can control – charging costs.

TechRadar's EV expert Leon Poultney, who spends roughly 72% of his life on the road in electric cars, has broken down all of his top tips for saving cash on EV charging in 2025. And no, it doesn't involve buying a solar farm.

(Image credit: Google / YouTube)

YouTube Premium has so many hidden benefits that it may well be the best-value streaming subscription out there. That's the compelling argument made by TechRadar contributor David Nield, who describes why it's the only digital subscription he's keeping for the whole of 2025.

As he describes, YouTube Premium isn't just about getting respite from ads (although that is one major benefit). It also brings a host of bonus, like YouTube Music – which could convince you to ditch a separate music streaming service.

The life upgraders

(Image credit: Sony / Shutterstock / Skrypnykov Dmytro)

Our PS5 Pro review was enough to convince TechRadar contributor Darren Allan to skip the console and make a different gaming plan for 2025 – and it involves cables.

That's because this particular Plan B is built around hooking up a gaming PC in another room to a living room TV. A not inconsiderable task, but one that means saving lots of cash on a PS5 Pro – and ultimately creating a better gaming setup.

(Image credit: FiiO)

Do you have a tower of dusty CDs at home that audibly grumble every time you open Spotify? So does TechRadar contributor and CD hoarder Tom Wiggins, but he has a plan to put that right in 2025.

The tech optimizers

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Looking to take better photos with your iPhone in 2025? This guide from TechRadar's former cameras editor will help set you up.

While it's mainly focused on the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro (including their new Camera Control button), a lot of the tips also apply to older iPhones that are running iOS 18.

It's now possible to get the experience and results of a traditional compact camera from your iPhone – here's how to do it.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / mundissima)

Yes, it's finally time – Windows 11 might be a magnet for online criticism (justifiably so, in many cases), but TechRadar computing writer Darren Allan explains why he's going to be upgrading to Microsoft's OS as the new year begins.

And no, it isn't just because the sands of time are running out for Windows 10 – there are also now positive reasons to upgrade, including some much-needed interface improvements.

