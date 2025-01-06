Brisk It's new wood pellet grill promises AI cooking at a more affordable price

Brisk It annouces grilling AI update

Vera 2.0 can understand images

And it annoucnes a new more affordable AI grill

Generative AI-enhanced gadgets were all the rage in 2024, but something that stood out from last year’s more run of the mill announcements was Brisk It's Origin grills and its Vera AI which promised to help you grill food perfectly. Now, at CES 2025, Brisk It is back with new hardware and an AI update.

To catch you up on Vera 1.0, Brisk It explained previously its AI is ideal for helping you plan meals – by asking it for meal advice based on what you want to eat, your allergies, and what you have in the fridge – and it can also take control of your compatible grill. You simply tell the AI what you’re cooking and it’ll handle the temperature.

Now Vera 2.0 is set to deliver a serious update, thanks to image recognition. Instead of simply listing ingredients you can snap a picture of them, or snap a picture of a dish or recipe, and Vera can help you plan meals based on the images you submit. It also promises to be a better grilling companion.

AI grilling gets more accessible

The big downside of Vera, however, is it's only compatible with Brisk It’s AI grills which aren’t cheap. The Origin 940 is usually $1,099.99 and the Origin 580 is $849.99 – though we have seen them on sale recently for $200-off and $150-off respectively.

Even then that’s still pretty pricey, but with Brisk It's new Zelos-450 smart grill you should be able to try AI grilling out at “a much more accessible price” – at the time of writing we don’t have a precise price for this grill, but we’ll update this article when we know more.

The Zelos-450 doesn’t just boast AI assistance – which promises to make real time cooking adjustments if you make mistakes, and “reliable, hands-free grilling from start to finish” – but also the same wood-chip grilling experience as other Brisk It grills for a wood-fired flavor finish on your food. In addition it offers 450-square inches of cooking space, and cooking temperatures of 180F to 500F.

We’re hoping to test the new Zelos-450 smart grill out for ourselves soon. We’ve heard good things about Brisk It’s other AI grills so we’re excited to see this one in action, and on that note we’re planning to demo the tech at the company’s CES booth – so look out for our thoughts on that demo when we publish them and be sure to follow our Tiktok which will have the latest tech from CES.

