Amazon is holding a secret sale on Ring video doorbells – these are the 5 best deals

You won't hear about it elsewhere, but Amazon has quietly cut the prices of Ring video doorbells and cameras with a secret sale, and many devices are down to their lowest-ever prices. If you've been thinking about upgrading your home security (or you just want a cheap camera to keep an eye on your cat while you're out), there's never been a better time to take the plunge.
The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells we've ever tested here at TechRadar, and right now it's just £59 at Amazon (was £99.99). That's an awesome saving, bringing it back down to its record-breaking Black Friday price.
If you rent, or just don't want to drill holes in your walls, you can pick up the same doorbell with a no-drill mount for £69.99 (was £117.99) at Amazon today.
I've rounded up all of the best offers from the secret sale for you below, but you can also browse all the deals yourself if you have something specific in mind. Can't see what you want? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for more of today's best prices on Ring video doorbells, and never miss another caller or delivery.
Today's best Ring doorbell and camera deals
The latest version of Ring's fully wireless video doorbell is going cheap with this deal at Amazon today, and is back down to its Black Friday price for a limited time. We've never seen it cheaper, so this is the perfect time to snap it up. This is the Venetian Bronze version, but you can also get it in Satin Nickel for the same price.
If you like the idea of a fully wireless video doorbell but don't want to put holes in your wall, this is the one for you. It includes a weather-resistant adhesive mount, so you can stick it up in seconds. It's very rarely cheaper than this (we only saw it for less briefly over Christmas).
The latest version of Ring's indoor camera has never been cheaper, and it's a great way to add an extra layer of security to your home. You can also use it as a pet camera to keep an eye on things while you pop out, or use as a motion sensor to control other smart home devices like lights.
We've just reviewed the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus, and we're fans. It's a super versatile security cam that you can use indoors or out, and it's totally wireless; just stick it up, or place it on a shelf and you're ready to go. This is the first time it's received a price cut, and with £30 off in the secret Ring sale at Amazon, it's a great buy.
There's over £120 off this great value bundle in Amazon's sneaky secret Ring sale. It gives you three cameras to monitor the outside of your home, plus one for indoors. Ring says a lot of its customers use outdoor cams for watching wildlife, so you can enjoy your own version of Springwatch.
If you can't see the device you want, here are more of today's best prices on the full range of Ring video doorbells.
You might also want to check out our guide – do I need a Ring subscription? – to see what you'll get if you decide to sign up for Ring Home membership.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.