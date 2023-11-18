5 instant cameras at instantly great prices this Black Friday
Snap up a deal on one of these reduced instant cameras.
Whether for party snaps or a creative project, the best instant cameras make it easy to sample the nostalgia of analog photography, letting you shoot and develop charming prints in minutes. Black Friday deals make it possible to get great cameras with significant discounts.
From basic toy models to smarter hybrid options that connect to your smartphone, we’ve tested all of the top instant cameras and ranked our favorites in our best instant camera guide.
We've picked out five of the best deals on instant cameras at the moment - perfect timing for snapping up that camera for capturing memories at Christmas. You can also find the most up-to-date deals on all cameras in our Black Friday camera deals 2023 guide. Happy snapping!
Instant camera deals this Black Friday
Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera
US: was
$149.99 now $101.38 at Amazon
UK: was
£139.99 now £107.06 at Amazon
Get this incredible Polaroid camera for 2/3 the retail price in the UK and US. Our four-star Polaroid Now+ review says this point-and-shoot instant camera "injects a whole realm of creative possibilities via its revamped app and creative filters". This deal is for the black version of the Polaroid Now+ although in the UK its roughly the same price for the blue and white versions. If you're in the US and fixed on either of those colors, it'll cost you extra.
Canon Zoemini S: was
£149.99 now £129 at Amazon UK
Not as discounted as the Polaroid Now+ but still a great deal. Canon’s instant hybrid camera uses Zink paper to achieve a slim build, while a built-in ring flash is perfect for party portraits. The Ivy Cliq+ / Zoemini S is truly pocket-sized, beating even Fuji's Instax Mini LiPlay for portability.
INSTAX SQ40 instant camera: was £139.99 now £119 at Amazon UK
This is the lowest price it's ever been and the 62 x 62mm square prints it delivers are exactly the desaturated, vintage vibes you’d expect from a retro camera. It is slightly on the pricey end, but the SQ40 is a fantastic party camera that almost anyone can use.
Instax Link Wide Printer: was
£139.99 now £94 at Amazon
Dropping to well under £100, the Instax Link Wide camera is entirely controlled by a smartphone companion app, letting you edit, crop and customize your pictures before printing, and has a built-in battery that's good enough for up to 100 prints between charges.
Instax SQUARE SQ1 Instant Camera
US: was
$119.99 now $107 at Amazon
UK: was
£119.99 now £94 at Amazon
One model in a line of Fujifilm Instax Square instant cameras that print onto the perfectly-sized Instax Square film, the well-built and easy-to-use SQ1 is available for the cut price of £94 in the UK or $107 in the US, although the price varies depending on which color you choose. If you don't mind which color you get, it's worth checking the various versions to see which one is on the best deal.
