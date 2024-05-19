Early Memorial Day appliance sales to buy right now - 13 deals I'd buy from $25

The annual Memorial Day sales always kick off early, and this year's deals are no exception. In fact, several retailers have already started posting massive discounts of up to $1,900 on major appliances.

If you're looking for a bargain and don't want to wait, then you'll already find full discounts on white goods at Samsung, Best Buy, and Lowes this week. Of the three, Samsung appears to be offering the deepest discounts right now, although both Best Buy and Lowes have some great options from other brands and bundle savings if you're buying multiple appliances.

In addition to Memorial Day sales on white goods, you'll also find some superb discounts on smaller appliances this week, which I've rounded up below. A highlight includes the Shark Cordless Pro for just $139 at Walmart - a price that's a whopping $30 cheaper than Black Friday. You'll also find a great deal on the Ninja AF101 for $79.99 at Amazon, which is just $5 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen.

Check out more highlights just down below

Sales on major appliances available now

Best Buy: save up to 45% on refrigerators, washers, dryers, and other major appliances

As expected, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale has landed early - for appliances, that is. The retailer has already posted its full array of discounts on major white goods, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and everything in between. As well as big upfront savings (like $1,000 off this LG refrigerator), there are also a number of bundle savings, gift cards, and various brand-specific promotions.

Major appliances: up to 40% off refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers, and more at Lowes

It's no surprise that the headline deals in the Lowe's Memorial Day sale are on its wide range of major appliances. Just this past week we saw a Spring Sale with savings of up to 35% but those have now been bumped up even further to 40% off, which means great savings on white goods from LG, Whirlpool, and other leading brands. While you're shopping, keep an eye out for Lowe's bundle savings today, which could save you up to $1,000 extra when spend a certain amount.

10 recommended deals

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Recommended: Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs. Our only complaint? Battery life, although we'll live with a 40-minute uptime when performance is this good.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's sale at Amazon brings it down to the same low price that we've seen before - although you will need to apply a coupon at checkout.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Ninja AF101 is probably one of the most recognizable air fryers on the shelves. It's a very popular model with over 50K reviews and a 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon. With its 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket, four cooking programs, and fantastic air fryer performance, it's great for air fryer newbies and small households. It's also known to heat up quickly, which means faster preheating time, for its compact design so it doesn't take up that much space on your counter. We've seen it for $5 cheaper in the past, but today's discount is pretty damn good considering how popular it is.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Though we haven't technically tested this version of Ninja's two-basket air fryer, we have given the older Ninja Foodi Max a lofty 4-star review for its versatility and ability to multitask. The Ninja DZ201 boasts the same capabilities and enjoys a top 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and its 8-quart model is discounted ahead of Memorial Day if you want to avoid the online rush. Today's discount is $10 more than the cheapest price we've seen this year but we'd still recommend this one as a great deal.

Crock-Pot 7-Qt slow cooker: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

A slow cooker may not be the fanciest countertop appliance but it might just be the most useful if you're looking for a super easy way to cook everything from stews to chilis. This expansive Crock-Pot slow cooker is down to its lowest price this year and features an expansive 7 quart capacity as well as several easy to use timers and controls for all your cooking needs.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Working out is not enough. Eating healthier plays a big part in making your wellness journey a success as well, which means cutting back on processed foods and consuming more fruits and veggies. Luckily, this blender from Ninja lets you do just that, and if you're not a fan of vegetables, this will let you whip them up into delicious smoothies in no time.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $119.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the Little Green model Deluxe on sale for just $119.99 ahead of Memorial Day. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

We usually recommend the more expensive Shark models here at TechRadar since we've personally tested them but the Navigator Lift-Away is a best-selling crowd favorite. Right now, it's down to $159 ahead of Memorial Day, which is a match for the best price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $319.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $319.99 ahead of Memorial Day. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

