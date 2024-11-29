A Ninja deal: Get up to 20% off right now with our exclusive codes

Ninja is most well-known for creating some of the best air fryers the world has ever seen. We've got hands-on reviews of the Ninja Double Oven air fryer and the Ninja DualBrew Pro. But that's not all they do. The Ninja range includes blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, grills, toasters, and so much more.

If you're looking to buy an appliance this holiday season, we've got fantastic news. For the rest of 2024, you can get 20% off items above $450 and 10% off items above $200. To make use of the offer, you'll need to use our exclusive codes at checkout.

Ninja has other coupons and deals running throughout the year. You can find the current available ones over at our Ninja coupon codes hub

NinjaKitchen.com get 20% off when you spend $450 and 10% off when you spend $200

This deal applies to most products on the Ninja Kitchen website, including air fryers, blenders, and ovens. Our exclusive codes are required to take advantage of these deals.

US only: Expires 31st December

Our top picks from Ninja

Ninja® Double Stack™ XL Countertop Oven & Air Fryer with Pro Cook System The power of two ovens in the counter space of one with the Ninja® Double Stack™ XL Countertop Oven & Air Fryer with Pro Cook System. $341.99 (was $379.99)

Ninja NeverStick™ Premium Nest System 13-Piece Cookware Set Get a nesting cookware set that won't stick, chip, or flake. A unique nesting design saves space and protects the cooking surfaces of your pots and pans during storage. $341.99 (was $379.99)

Why we love Ninja Kitchen

Ninja products are built to last and are guaranteed by warranties that last at least one year. You can find warranty information for each individual product on the Ninja Kitchen website.

We also love how easy it is to get a discount on the Ninja Kitchen website. Other than our exclusive coupon code, students can also get a 15% discount. Offers can't be used in conjunction with each other but if you'd like to save some money when our these coupons have expired, then this is a fantastic option.

Another way to save money is to refer a friend. For every friend you refer, you'll both get $20 off your next purchase of $100 or more. The money off is activated when the friend completes an order using your referral link.