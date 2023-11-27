A Roomba S9+ changed my life - here are Cyber Monday Roomba deals that might change yours
A Roomba bundle put my house in order for the first time
I was curious when I saw iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday deals last year, so I got a combo set: a Roomba S9+ and a Braava Jet M6 combo. My house needed serious help that only robots could provide. After a year of working with my robots, I recommend the Cyber Monday Roomba deals to anyone who needs the motivation to get cleaner.
I'm a cluttered mess, and I didn't think buying one of the best robot vacuums would help, but it is so fun and satisfying having a robot clean up my mess. I make a chore of getting everything out of its way and my Roomba S9+ cleans, whether I'm here or not. My self-emptying model cleaned for almost a year before I had to change the bag in the docking station, and I have a dog that sheds lightly.
If you have a dog that leaves more than hair on the floor, you'll want to go for the Roomba J9+, which not only avoids obstacles but comes with a replacement guarantee should it fail to avoid an unsanitary pet mess. The self-emptying docking station is a fantastic option if you can afford the extra, but certainly not the only great thing about the Roomba.
The great thing about the Roomba is that it doesn't take much for me to tidy up enough for the Roomba vacuum and my Roomba mop to work. My kid grabs the Braava Jet, drops it in his bathroom, and cleans the floor regularly. It isn't effortless, but it is fun and new enough that we created new habits, and now my house is cleaner than ever.
Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on all of the Roomba robots I'd recommend, starting with the ones I own. If you're looking for more variety, we also have plenty more robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals to check out.
The best Cyber Monday Roomba deals
iRobot Roomba s9+: was
$999 now $599 at Amazon
While the Roomba s9+ is very pricey, it’s more than worth it thanks to its self-emptying capabilities, 3-stage cleaning system, and the fact that it learns and maps out your space for better cleaning coverage. And, for the holidays, it’s cheaper by about $400.
iRobot Braava jet m6: was
$449.99 now $299 at Amazon
This Cyber Monday robot vacuum sale takes 34% off this smart robot mop, allowing you to take it home for almost half the price - and cheaper than last week. Mop your whole house without lifting a finger with this robot mop that boast Precision Jet Spray and the ability to automatically change modes depending on the surface it's cleaning.
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was
$1,399 now $999 at Amazon
The Combo j9+ is the fanciest new Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.
iRobot Roomba j9+: was
$899 now $599 at Amazon
If you don't need a mop with your vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j9+ is also an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and, best of all, it has that self-emptying dock so it can empty itself.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
